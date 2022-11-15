Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
The reason why weather can change your tire pressure
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures have fallen quite drastically over the past few days. For many that means, bringing out the winter coat, turning on the heat, and also seeing a small light on their car dashboard make a return. As temperatures fall this time of the year you might...
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
WIS-TV
Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two. One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia. Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Chef representing Lake Murray Country Club shares competition dish
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Williams is a chef and the owner of Roy’s Grille in Irmo. Chef Williams was one of three chefs selected to represent Lake Murray Country Club in Dallas, Texas for the World Food Championship. Chef Williams competed in the “sandwich” category and was able...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Church supplying turkeys and Thanksgiving produce for 300-plus families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In our effort to bring awareness to several community Thanksgiving assistance events, Soda City Live wants to recognize a local church that is looking to give away 300 plus turkeys and produce. Living Faith Christian Center is under the leadership of Bishop Albert Downing and First...
WIS-TV
Contract dispute leaves COMET paratransit service without drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Users of the Dial-a-ride-transit service found themselves facing service disruptions Wednesday. The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said a contract dispute at its operations contractor RATP Dev USA led to DART drivers not showing up to work. DART assists the elderly or disabled individuals unable to use regular fixed bus routes.
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
abccolumbia.com
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
WIS-TV
A hurricane comes to Death Valley, Clemson hosts Miami
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are set to host the Miami Hurricanes Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. A ceremony is planned for Saturday to honor Clemson’s 2022 senior class before the game. Clemson’s seniors are 43-7 over the last four seasons. Their record has the third most wins in the country in that span, only behind Alabama and Georgia.
West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights. For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
coladaily.com
The Whig to officially close on Saturday
Columbia’s downtown dive bar, The Whig, is officially set to close its doors Saturday, after 17 years of serving the area. The first announcement of the closing was made via social media Aug. 11 and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space. A new speakeasy will occupy the space after renovations.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vista Lights is returning for its thirty-seventh year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The annual event takes place between Gervais Street, Assembly, Park Street, and Lincoln Street. The event is a partnership between the Congaree Vista Guild and Prisma Health with...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WIS-TV
Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m. The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry...
