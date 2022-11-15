COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are set to host the Miami Hurricanes Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. A ceremony is planned for Saturday to honor Clemson’s 2022 senior class before the game. Clemson’s seniors are 43-7 over the last four seasons. Their record has the third most wins in the country in that span, only behind Alabama and Georgia.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO