News19 WLTX

The reason why weather can change your tire pressure

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures have fallen quite drastically over the past few days. For many that means, bringing out the winter coat, turning on the heat, and also seeing a small light on their car dashboard make a return. As temperatures fall this time of the year you might...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two. One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia. Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Contract dispute leaves COMET paratransit service without drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Users of the Dial-a-ride-transit service found themselves facing service disruptions Wednesday. The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said a contract dispute at its operations contractor RATP Dev USA led to DART drivers not showing up to work. DART assists the elderly or disabled individuals unable to use regular fixed bus routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A hurricane comes to Death Valley, Clemson hosts Miami

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are set to host the Miami Hurricanes Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. A ceremony is planned for Saturday to honor Clemson’s 2022 senior class before the game. Clemson’s seniors are 43-7 over the last four seasons. Their record has the third most wins in the country in that span, only behind Alabama and Georgia.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig to officially close on Saturday

Columbia’s downtown dive bar, The Whig, is officially set to close its doors Saturday, after 17 years of serving the area. The first announcement of the closing was made via social media Aug. 11 and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space. A new speakeasy will occupy the space after renovations.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vista Lights is returning for its thirty-seventh year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The annual event takes place between Gervais Street, Assembly, Park Street, and Lincoln Street. The event is a partnership between the Congaree Vista Guild and Prisma Health with...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m. The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC

