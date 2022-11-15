Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play Link Wray’s once-banned Rumble using Fender’s American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster
The 1958 track – the only instrumental guitar song ever to be banned from the radio – was once played to Beck by Jimmy Page, and remains a key player in Beck's current live setlist. Earlier this year, Fender reconnected with its roots by announcing the American Vintage...
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
Guitar World Magazine
Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster review
Squier consistently produces some of the very best affordable Strats money can buy, and this iteration of its Classic Vibe series proves that cheap does mean cheerful. The '50s specs of this model help provide an exciting and entertaining throwback to the genesis era of the Stratocaster at an accessible and affordable price tag.
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Distortion review
Orange has done a great job of delivering a pedal with the look of the original while bringing it right up to date with features that current pedal users would expect as standard. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services...
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Stevie Nicks’ Idol Grace Slick Gave Her Candid Opinion on the Fleetwood Mac Singer
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick once revealed what she thought of Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks.
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Watch Robert Plant sing R&B version Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll with Imelda May
Robert Plant and Imelda May sang Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll to celebrate the 30th birthday of the BBC's flagship music show Later... with Jools Holland. When the first episode of The BBC's flagship live music show Later... with Jools Holland was broadcast on October 8, 1992 – featuring performances from The Neville Brothers, The Christians, Nu Colours and D'Influence – few would have bargained on it being around three decades later, and yet here we are.
Guitar World Magazine
Sophie Lloyd announces first-ever studio album, shares fiery lead single, Do or Die
The track, which features Inglorious frontman Nathan James, previews Imposter Syndrome, which is expected to arrive next year. Social media shred star Sophie Lloyd has announced that her first-ever studio album, titled Imposter Syndrome, is finally on the way. To preview the effort – and to usher in the next...
Comments / 2