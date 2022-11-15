Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Distortion review
Orange has done a great job of delivering a pedal with the look of the original while bringing it right up to date with features that current pedal users would expect as standard. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services...
Guitar World Magazine
How the Fender Mustang went from student guitar to cult classic
Intended for the budget-conscious musician, the Mustang eventually found a fan club in the likes of Todd Rundgren, Theresa Wayman and Kurt Cobain. Fender’s practice of branding products in an effort to appeal to aspiring students goes back to the very early days of the 1940s with the Princeton lap steel and guitar amp. And in the mid-’50s, following the groundbreaking success of the pro-level Telecaster and Stratocaster models, the firm turned its attention towards producing solidbody electric guitars for students.
Guitar World Magazine
How Fender shook up the ‘new vintage’ market with the American Vintage II series
As Fender returns to year-specific reissues once again, we ask Justin Norvell what’s new when it comes to recreating the past. Fender’s American Vintage reissues (often abbreviated to AVRI) have long enjoyed a great reputation as high-quality instruments that are as near as you can get to genuine vintage Fenders south of the Custom Shop. And with Custom Fenders now routinely costing over three grand, the idea of a really accurate reissue costing a fair chunk less is very tempting.
Guitar World Magazine
Looking to keep your guitar workspace streamlined and flexible? Levy’s Leathers and Gator Frameworks has you covered
From comfortable guitar straps to stylish and functional guitar, amp and mic stands, here are the accessories that will keep you in the zone. Guitarists spend a lot of time focusing on their amps, pedals and, of course, guitars. But in order to foster a functional and organized work environment, it’s important to have all of your gear pieces in order. This includes everything from your guitar strap to your instrument stands. Fortunately, Levy’s and Gator have you covered.
Guitar World Magazine
Sting’s 10 best basslines with The Police
With The Police, Sting delivered some of the most infectious bass performances of his career. We’ve pulled together 10 of his greatest bass parts. Much has been said about Sting since he teamed up with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland back in the mid-’70s. The Police only lasted from 1977 to 1984, but in that time they became the most popular trio since the Jimi Hendrix Experience – what was their secret?
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
fashionweekdaily.com
Label To Know: Istanbul-based Zeynep Arçay Taps Elsa Hosk For Its First Major Campaign
If you’re perusing the internet’s best luxury e-commerce sites for wardrobe staples like leather blazers, knit dresses, and tailored separates these days, chances are you’ve already come across Zeynep Arçay. The eponymous Turkish designer launched her brand in 2016 to fashion insider fan fare and her name has been doing the rounds on the lips of style stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner ever since. Now, the brand has tapped one of its day-one fans, Elsa Hosk, to feature in its first large-scale brand campaign. We caught up with Arçay to get the low down on the Resort ’23 collection and to hear what’s in the pipeline.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Guitar World Magazine
Amazon slashes the price of 66 Fender acoustics, electrics and basses – including a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is seriously cutting the price of Fender gear, including Player, Vintera, Classic Vibe, signature models and more. There's just over a week to go until this years big Black Friday guitar deals officially start, but no-one's told Amazon who are starting the price cutting early. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off a huge range of Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.
Guitar World Magazine
Devin Townsend: “I’m a pretty tranquil person, but that’s mixed with a constant undercurrent of anxiety and intensity”
Devin Townsend is back at his theatrical best, presenting his most refined self on ‘Lightwork’. Australian Guitar taps into the brightness. If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past three years, it’s that everyone dealt with the pandemic in their own ways. Some artists wandered deep into the void and made their darkest records yet; some chose to embrace the calm and unlock their inner zen; some leaned into the chaos, or went ultra-pop as a form of escapism, or ignored the shifts in mood entirely, or chose not to make new records at all. Ever the man of a million thoughts, Devin Townsend couldn’t settle for just one option.
Guitar World Magazine
A Picasso painting depicting a guitar on a table has sold at auction for $37.1 million
The 1919 cubist piece – depicting an avant-garde acoustic – fetched the staggering sum in a Sotheby's auction on Monday. Guitar on a Table, a painting by legendary Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, has sold at auction for $37.1 million, after sitting for three decades at the New York Museum of Modern Art.
Guitar World Magazine
Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo
The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
Guitar World Magazine
How the unlikely partnership of Steve Vai and John Lydon forged one of the most unforgettable alt-rock hits of the '80s
Improbable as it may seem today, Vai's jangling contributions to this Public Image Ltd classic put him right next to R.E.M. and The Smiths on college radio playlists. When you think of the guitarists who shaped the sound of John Lydon-fronted alt-rock legends Public Image Ltd, the first name that usually comes to mind is Keith Levene, the unorthodox six-stringer who passed away last week (November 11).
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Fred Durst meet the Durst Burst, a Les Paul plastered with his own face
The ridiculous creation – conceived and brought to life by Chibson USA – found its way into the hands of the Limp Bizkit leader, who asked if it was a “deeply layered attempt at trolling”. Two years ago, the guitar community’s most prolific memers at Chibson USA...
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Comments / 0