John Frusciante nearly abandoned his Eddie Van Halen-inspired guitar solo: “Doing that solo was a mind f**k”

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Sophie Lloyd announces first-ever studio album, shares fiery lead single, Do or Die
The track, which features Inglorious frontman Nathan James, previews Imposter Syndrome, which is expected to arrive next year. Social media shred star Sophie Lloyd has announced that her first-ever studio album, titled Imposter Syndrome, is finally on the way. To preview the effort – and to usher in the next...
Guitar World Magazine
How does Dolly Parton play guitar with such long fingernails?
Dolly Parton set the guitar world alight earlier this month when she chose to play a $99 mini electric guitar at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But it also revived the eternal question: how does she play guitar with those long fingernails?. Personally, it's been decades...
Guitar World Magazine
How the Fender Mustang went from student guitar to cult classic
Intended for the budget-conscious musician, the Mustang eventually found a fan club in the likes of Todd Rundgren, Theresa Wayman and Kurt Cobain. Fender’s practice of branding products in an effort to appeal to aspiring students goes back to the very early days of the 1940s with the Princeton lap steel and guitar amp. And in the mid-’50s, following the groundbreaking success of the pro-level Telecaster and Stratocaster models, the firm turned its attention towards producing solidbody electric guitars for students.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Sgrosso: "When you listen to enough Pantera, it's hard to not want to just have fun dive-bombing here and there"
It all started with Iron Maiden. Chris is a contributor to Guitar World and MusicRadar with around 20 years of guitar playing experience – including writing for and recording various projects for around 15 of those. Outside of practical experience, he’s studied music throughout his life, with a particular focus on composition at university. He’s something of a 90s tragic and a sucker for anything with a groovy, metallic edge or psych and stoner vibes. Outside of music, he’s an avid cook, gardener, and rugby league lover.
Guitar World Magazine
Someone reimagined Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein as a stealthy Blackout “Beast” – and it’s one of the tastiest EVH replicas you’ll ever see
Established in 1999, Mean Street Guitars is dedicated to building EVH-inspired guitars, and it's latest creation might just be its best yet. Few, if any, electric guitars carry the same cultural, historical and musical significance as Eddie Van Halen’s legendary Frankenstein model. The DIY job is one of the most recognizable instruments on the planet, changed the trajectory of the guitar market and was the force behind some of Van Halen’s most dazzling fretboard compositions.
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Distortion review
Orange has done a great job of delivering a pedal with the look of the original while bringing it right up to date with features that current pedal users would expect as standard. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services...
Guitar World Magazine
L.S. Dunes: “We needed a place to put our hearts and souls, musically, during the pandemic”
L.S. Dunes might comprise members of the most iconic bands in post-hardcore, but you shouldn’t dare call them a “supergroup”. Australian Guitar finds out why. On the surface, L.S. Dunes appears to be the post-hardcore supergroup of our wildest dreams: Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) on vocals, with Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) on guitars, rounded out by Thursday’s Tim Payne on bass and Tucker Rule on drums. Their just-released debut album is titled Past Lives, and their first live set went down at the epochal Riot Fest – even the most outlandish of fan-fiction writers couldn’t make this up.
Guitar World Magazine
Mike Dawes: “Guitar right now is heavily edited, very engineered to engage, snippets of sound – the result is music that doesn’t sound like a journey”
Fresh off the back of his latest EP with Tommy Emmanuel, the fingerstyle acoustic virtuoso reflects on the state of the guitar in the social media age, the benefits of practicing songs in the wrong tunings, and why every solo guitarist should have an imaginary drummer. It’s been something of...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Fred Durst meet the Durst Burst, a Les Paul plastered with his own face
The ridiculous creation – conceived and brought to life by Chibson USA – found its way into the hands of the Limp Bizkit leader, who asked if it was a “deeply layered attempt at trolling”. Two years ago, the guitar community’s most prolific memers at Chibson USA...
Guitar World Magazine
Machine Head’s Adam Duce on the tone secrets of Cliff Burton
San Francisco metal kings Machine Head are probably the biggest band to emerge in the post-Metallica era, delivering albums powered by Adam Duce’s razor-sharp bass parts. "Being in a successful band is a matter of having a lot of different components come together and the stars and the planets aligning," he tells us. "There's a lot of hard work too, but for most bands that hard work goes completely unrewarded. There's a lot of luck involved in remaining a heavy metal band for 20 years or whatever."
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tony Levin demonstrate his signature ‘funk fingers’
Since emerging on the New York studio scene in the 1970s, Tony Levin has forged a reputation as a modern master of the bass guitar. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have played with so many great musicians,” he tells us. “To have played some great music, and just to have been able to keep playing the bass – the thing I love to do – for all of my adult years.”
Guitar World Magazine
Rhythm and lead guitar lessons you can learn from John Frusciante
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have endured through multiple line-up changes from their formation in 1983, and are still recording and touring today. They sell out stadiums around the world and continue to be prolific with their output. Founded in Los Angeles, California the band’s classic line-up is the one...
Guitar World Magazine
How Fender shook up the ‘new vintage’ market with the American Vintage II series
As Fender returns to year-specific reissues once again, we ask Justin Norvell what’s new when it comes to recreating the past. Fender’s American Vintage reissues (often abbreviated to AVRI) have long enjoyed a great reputation as high-quality instruments that are as near as you can get to genuine vintage Fenders south of the Custom Shop. And with Custom Fenders now routinely costing over three grand, the idea of a really accurate reissue costing a fair chunk less is very tempting.
Guitar World Magazine
Sting’s 10 best basslines with The Police
With The Police, Sting delivered some of the most infectious bass performances of his career. We’ve pulled together 10 of his greatest bass parts. Much has been said about Sting since he teamed up with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland back in the mid-’70s. The Police only lasted from 1977 to 1984, but in that time they became the most popular trio since the Jimi Hendrix Experience – what was their secret?
Guitar World Magazine
15 young guns making the Gibson Les Paul cool again
The iconic single-cut has faced its fair share of opposition over the past 70 years, but its star is rising once more – and these guitarists are carrying the torch for a new generation. Throughout music history, there have been few certainties and even fewer survivors. But when it...
Guitar World Magazine
Slowly Slowly: “I want to help people party through the pain”
On their game-changing fifth album, Slowly Slowly slam their darkest lyrics into their brightest songs, making for one hell of a musical rollercoaster. Australian Guitar takes it for a ride. Pretty much as soon as they’d finished minting their two-part epic Race Car Blues, Slowly Slowly were thrust into a...
Guitar World Magazine
A beginner’s guide to Polyphia: album by album
Let’s go headfirst into the kaleidoscopic fever dream of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s imagination in search of lush arrangements, trap beats, and virtuosity as standard. Perplexed by the world’s most exciting guitar band’s bewildering discography? Fear not: here’s a primer that unpacks the evolution of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s writing over two brain-melting EPs and five albums that push the electric guitar into places we have never heard it before.
Guitar World Magazine
Frank Iero and Travis Stever teach you the gain-laden powerchord riffs and melodic lead arpeggios of L.S. Dunes' 2022
Learn the first track of the full-length debut from L.S. Dunes, which counts members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria, Circa Survive and Thursday among its ranks. With a lineup of My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed & Cambria’s Travis Stever, Circa Survive’s Anthony Green and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule, L.S. Dunes is perhaps one of the most exciting supergroups to coalesce in recent memory.
Guitar World Magazine
Chapman Guitars announces high-spec, customisable Made In England Workshop Series
Chapman Guitars, the guitar brand founded by guitar YouTube icon Rob Chapman and Lee Anderton (of British music retailer Anderton’s), has announced its first run of UK-built electric guitars. The Made In England Workshop Series features nine new pre-spec’d ML1 X guitars, all featuring various combinations of high-end components...
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like Eric Johnson
Eric Johnson is a masterful guitarist. He is world renowned for his formidable technique, impeccable tone, and a perfectionist approach. He has an unwavering devotion to his craft and has risen to legendary status among the guitar community. He may not be the first name that comes to mind when...
Comments / 0