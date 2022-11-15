Read full article on original website
eToro Launches Options Trading in the US Months after Acquiring Gatsby
EToro, an Israeli multinational social investment and trading network, has introduced options trading to its users in the United States as part of the 'ongoing diversification' of its offerings in the country. The new offering is an addition to eToro’s existing stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto assets offerings on its trading platform.
Robinhood Reports 80% Drop in Crypto Trading Volumes
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), a major US commission-free stock trading and investing app, has reported a visible decline in active users, managed assets and crypto trading volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. On Thursday, the zero-fee trading platform said that the number of monthly...
FTX’s Bahamas Unit Applies for Bankruptcy Protection in the US
FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas subsidiary of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The unit is seeking protection from creditors in the US, a court filing registered late Tuesday in the Southern District of New York shows. This is even as another court filing processed the day before suggests that the FTX Group could be indebted to more than one million creditors. The development follows the approval of two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas to oversee the comatose crypto exchange’s assets.
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
FTX Saw ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Controls’ under Bankman-Fried
John Ray III, the new Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has described the running of the FTX Group under Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and former CEO, as “a complete failure of corporate controls.” Ray III also described the business environment under Bankman-Fried as "unprecedented.”. The new...
Trading Technologies Offers KRM22 Risk Manager
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced yesterday that it is expanding its risk management offering with the addition of KRM22's Risk Manager. KRM22 is a software investment company focused on managing risk for capital market participants. Its real-time post-trade risk service, dubbed Risk Manager, is...
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
HIVE Revenues Down 45% in Q3 Despite Higher BTC Production
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE), a cryptocurrency mining company focused on green energy, announced on Wednesday its financials for the third quarter of 2022. Similar to other publicly listed miners, HIVE reported a visible slump in revenue compared to the previous year due to the drop in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices.
Bitfarms Deepens 2022 Loss Despite More Bitcoins Mined
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), a cryptocurrency mining company, recently reported its financials for the three months that ended 30 September 2022. Despite higher bitcoin (BTC) production, the company showed a decline in revenue and deepened its net loss for the entire 2022. According to the press release, revenue stood at $33.2 million,...
CAPEX.com Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate a Crypto Trading License in Abu Dhabi
CAPEX.com announced today that it had received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong Mena region presence since 2019.
NFTs for Fintechs: From Asset Class to the Machinery of Ownership
It’s time to make your final preparations for Finance Magnates London Summit, which will be underway next week on November 21-23. Several notable panels and sessions are headlining the event, including several across the Innovate Stage. This year’s event looks to be bigger and more expansive than ever before,...
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry
The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
House of Borse Ends FY22 with 71% Revenue Rise
House of Borse Ltd, a UK-based broker, has reported solid performance metrics of its business for the financial year 2022, ending on July 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company's turnover jumped by 71 percent year-over-year to £1.02 million. It is the second consecutive year that the broker witnessed a revenue rise.
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions
HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment
Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure
BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
CySEC Settles with ROInvesting's Operator Royal Forex for €120K
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has settled with Royal Forex Ltd for “any violation or possible violation” of local regulations. The brokerage operator paid €120,000 as a part of the settlement process. The decision for the settlement was taken by the regulator’s board on 3...
Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud
The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
Hawkish Fed, strong data ease dollar’s pain; pound buoyant ahead of budget
Dollar regains some footing as Fed officials again rule out early pivot. Upbeat retail sales, warning from chip makers also dampen sentiment, stocks slip. Pound extends gains despite fears Autumn statement will usher in austerity era. Fed dashes hopes of a pivot. The US dollar was steadier but still near...
Tools for Brokers Enhances White Label Offering by Adding Match-Trader
Tools for Brokers has enhanced its offerings to forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers with the addition of the white-label platform Match-Trader (MTR), which Match-Trade Technologies developed. Tools for Brokers is a trading industry technology provider offering turnkey solutions to brokers. On Thursday, the press release shared with Finance...
