Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Extended Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”
After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
People Whose NDAs Have Since Expired Are Breaking Their Silence And Exposing Their Secrets, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN
The juxtaposition..............
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia
Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
Keke Palmer Admits She Felt 'Trapped' By Nickelodeon Fame
The actor said the experience felt “like I was walking around in a SpongeBob Suit.”
