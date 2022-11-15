Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Victim in Peoria Heights fire identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim in the fatal fire earlier this week in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood says dental records had to be used to identify Nathan Cannon, 32, who died of severe smoke inhallation based on an autopsy. The fire destroyed...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
1470 WMBD
PFD: Electrical fire leads to thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say a home sustained $90,000 dollars in damage as the result of an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon at a two-story house at 6875 North Fox Point Dr. in a residential neighborhood off North Knoxville Ave. and Bethany Way. Firefighters...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
1470 WMBD
Bond set in Pekin homicide case
PEKIN, Ill. – Bond was set Thursday at $2.5 million in the case of the Peoria man accused of killing a neighbor. The Tazewell County State’s Attorney says Kolby Kincade, 20, is being charged with First-Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Battery. This, after Kincade was arrested again...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in Pekin homicide as suspect remains jailed
PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile shot in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
25newsnow.com
One person receives minor injuries after car lands in ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - North Molleck Drive in the area of West Forrest Hill Avenue was temporarily blocked after a car ended up in a ravine. 4 people were in the car - one received minor injuries. A tow truck was able to pull it out of the ravine...
1470 WMBD
Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
Central Illinois Proud
Two suspects on the run after juvenile shot on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound after two suspects shot at him on Sunday evening, and Peoria Police have yet to apprehend the suspects. PPD officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Griswold on Sunday evening after receiving a Shot Spotter alert of 15 rounds fired just after 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, the officers were notified that a gunshot victim was located in the 2600 block of W. Montana, at which time they located a male juvenile who had been shot.
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
