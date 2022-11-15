ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Albrecht family increases support for Rotary Club of Aiken's scholarship program

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Buy Now Lyddie Hansen, co-chair of the Rotary Club of Aiken's Scholarship Committee, speaks to her fellow club members Monday at Newberry Hall.  Staff photo by Dede Biles

The Albrecht family, a major source of funding for the Rotary Club of Aiken’s scholarship program, has increased the amount of its support.

During the organization’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall, the Rotary Club’s members learned that the Albrechts had raised their annual donation from $50,000 to $100,000.

That boost will allow the Rotary Club to increase the value of an individual scholarship from $5,000 to $7,500.

“I think it’s remarkable that they are willing to double their donation to help us help students,” said Lyddie Hansen. “They also trust that our scholarship selection process is sound, and they don’t get personally involved.”

She and Linda Strojan are the co-chairs of the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Committee.

In June, the Rotary Club set records when it awarded scholarships worth a total of $115,000 to 23 graduates from the Class of 2022.

The grants are for students who live in the Aiken County Public School District’s Area 1 and/or attend a school in Area 1.

In 2017, Gary Albrecht and his wife, Virginia, made a commitment to give $50,000 annually for 25 years to the Rotary Club of Aiken’s scholarship fund through the Gary Albrecht Charitable Trust.

Gary died in 2019, and Virginia died in 2000.

During her announcement about the recent funding increase, Hansen mentioned a discussion with one of the Albrechts’ children about the Rotary’s scholarships earlier this year.

Joy Albrecht “said, ‘You know what? College is getting is very expensive.… I think we should give more.’ And she put her money where her mouth is,” Hansen told the Rotary Club.

Also Tuesday, David Tavernier, president of the board of directors of the Friends of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, spoke to the Rotary Club about his organization and its various roles.

“Logistically, our volunteers provide dinner and beverages to performing musicians following dress rehearsals and before performances,” Tavernier said. “They assist in program booklet ad sales to businesses, which help to offset the cost of producing concert booklets for each performance.”

In addition, volunteers distribute concert promotional posters to supporting businesses in Aiken.

“The Friends support the orchestra financially by hosting fundraising events such as Horses and Harmony, which we recently just had this past May,” Tavernier said. “Another mission responsibility for the Friends is presenting the Children’s Concerts with the ASO (Aiken Symphony Orchestra) in February of each year.”

