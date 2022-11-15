Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
Is Chipotle a No-Brainer Stock to Buy for 2023?
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), down just over 10% in 2022, has fared better than the overall market as the S&P 500 has fallen 18% so far this year. The popular Tex-Mex chain known for its massive burritos continues reporting solid results amid a softening macroeconomic backdrop, which could help explain why the stock is holding up reasonably well.
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Better Buy After Earnings: Target (TGT) Vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock
Shares of Target TGT dropped 13% Wednesday after the company was unable to beat expectations like Walmart WMT did the day before. Earnings from the two big retailers showed different pictures of how the challenging economic environment is affecting the two companies. Target’s dismal report highlighted a common narrative on the overall behavior of consumer spending.
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
2 Dirt Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years
Buying stocks right now can seem like a bad idea given that the stock market isn't on firm footing, with the S&P 500 down 16% this year. But the volatility in 2022 can create some attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors. A couple of attractive stocks to buy right now...
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $5.86...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
Value Investors: Buy BRKB or Berkshire's Stocks?
(0:30) - Value Investing On The Rise: Is It Warren Buffett’s Time To Shine?. (6:45) - Breaking Down Berkshire Hathaway's Current Performance: What Are They Buying?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: BRK-B, TSM, LPX, CVX, CE, RH, ALLY, SHW, UNP. Welcome to Episode #306 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every...
MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?
AdTech stocks have struggled tremendously this year, but many of them have taken a much deeper hit than other tech stocks due to their reliance on advertising revenue. In this piece, we compared two AdTech stocks. While both Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are off dramatically year-to-date, Magnite has seen greater volatility. It lost half its value between January and November 9, but it's up 73% over the last month, with all of that coming after November 9. It's an entirely different story with PubMatic, so which AdTech stock is better? A closer look at valuations tells us that PUBM may be better.
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)?
The iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. DEERE & COMPANY (DE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry....
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
Is the Worst Over for Housing Stocks & ETFs?
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Housing Market: Affordability Continues To Decline. (8:15) - Should We Expect A Housing Crash Like 2008?. (20:50) - What Are The Rental Trends Around The United States. (25:20) - Will Homebuilders Continue To See Growth?. (31:40) - Stocks and ETFs To Keep On Your...
