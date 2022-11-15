ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

Copley soccer won its first state title over the weekend; 2023 could be much of the same

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

On Friday, the Copley girls soccer team completed a lifelong dream to win the Division II state title with a 1-0 win over Waynesville .

Here’s the thing — don’t be surprised if the blue and gold are in the same situation next season.

Yes, Emma Stransky (44 goals, 20 assists), Ashley Kerekes (33, 23) and Allie Arnold (7, 19) exit as seniors.

So, too, do Gabby Niemczura, Zara Warford and Megan Brewer.

But that’s it, which means starters Kami Ayoup, Sydney Leach, Emily Kerekes, Kate Young, Emma Niemczura and Colleen Bauer.

They are the champions: Emma Stransky's first-half goal lifts Copley over Waynesville in Division II state final

A win in pictures: Photos: D2 Girls State Championship/Copley vs. Waynesville

“It's nearly impossible not to look to the next game, but they have just done such a fabulous job with that,” Copley coach Wally Senk said. “Obviously, next year we’ve got several returning players. We talk about this all the time everybody's replaceable. Some are just hard to replace.

“These six seniors are going to be hard to replace. I think the foundation that they built and the expectations that they created for such a young group that is behind them is immeasurable. I think obviously there will be a big target. Obviously, we'll go through some growing pains next year, but the expectations have just been elevated 10 times because of what we accomplished this year.”

A state title is forever

This bunch has talked about being the example for the next decade of players.

Stransky, who scored the game-winner in the state final, has always played for the next wave.

She’ll play for Bowling Green next season at the same time Copley is playing for her.

“You guys might have heard it before but this is the first time we've been here, so we have laid the framework,” Stransky said. “The next generation builds a house and then you make it a museum. It's building the foundation for the next generation.”

The greatest thing about the 2022 edition of Copley is that it will be talked about forever.

The boys soccer program still talks about the 1994 team that won it all. The 2003 boys golf team does as well and so does the 2003 gymnastics squad.

Individual champions Ryan Gutkowski (2003 boys golf), Julie Warmbrodt (2003 gymnastics), Dave Wenger (1977 wrestling), Dave Smith (1998 wrestling), Sam Wheeler (2011 wrestling), Kyren Butler (2020 wrestling) and Marlon Yarbrough (2020 wrestling) have a special place at Copley.

The years change.

Champions do not.

“This is how every senior imagines their season to end or like any team in general,” Arnold said. “But being a senior and having an end like this and completing all the goals we had throughout the season, it’s just been incredible. Seeing the clock go down and just knowing we won was the best feeling in the world.”

Determination wrapped in gold

It’s a feeling none of the returning letterwinners will ever forget.

It will be the driving force on a cold February morning when no one is quite feeling it in the weight room.

It’s what will give everyone that added push when times get tough.

“The younger kids are going to look up to us,” Emily Kerekes said. “They know we love this feeling and they're going to want to do it themselves. I feel like we can take what we've learned from the seniors and just leave it out on the field. Next year is going to be pressure.

“Wally said we had 80 minutes to become state champs, and we listened. We did everything he wanted us to. We knew we had to pick each other up and we never gave up. You could see the heart.”

With Ayoup back in net it might be a different-style Copley squad, but it will be a resolute one.

“I think we'll be very determined to get back to the same spot,” Ayoup said. “Even though it's going to take everything that we have to get here, I think we're determined. We work hard.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Copley soccer won its first state title over the weekend; 2023 could be much of the same

