Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland turned down breather in 51-point game vs. Timberwolves

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn't about to be taken out of the game. Not when he had the hot hand. Not when the Cavs had a wave of momentum. Not when he felt he had more to give.

As the Cavs were in the process of attempting a double-digit comeback Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was about to pull Garland out of the game to get him a quick breather. Garland made his case that he had to stay on the floor.

"I was making shots," Garland said. "I don’t even know what happened, but he tried to take me out and I just told him no. I just felt good, had a good amount of energy left in me over those last four or five minutes it was, I guess, just tried to roll with it. He trusted in me. That’s the coach I love."

Garland went on to take over the game, nearly single-handedly bringing the Cavs back to within one possession following a 20-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, though the Timberwolves went on to win, 129-124. Garland had 24 points through the first three quarters and then poured in 27 in the fourth quarter alone to finish with a career-high 51 points. It was also the NBA's first 50-point game this season. Except, Garland wasn't even aware he had hit that benchmark.

"No, I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went back to the bench, for real," Garland said. "Nobody told me. Nobody, 50-ball watch, or nothing. Nobody told me. I mean, that’s our team. We don’t care about how many points we score. We want to win. That’s the outcome that we want."

The Cavs opened the fourth quarter trailing 104-84. The game was essentially over.

Then Garland caught fire. With eight minutes remaining, Garland hit three consecutive 3-pointers to close the gap. After a Cedi Osman 3-pointer with 1:40 left made it 122-115, Garland hit a few three throws and then a 10-foot floater. With 32.6 seconds left, he buried a step-back 3-pointer to cut Minnesota's lead to 124-122.

"Yeah, I mean I’ve only been in the league for three years but that was one of the most impressive performances I've ever seen before," said guard Lamar Stevens. "He just completely took over. I think he went unconscious. It was really impressive. I'm happy he was able to really go out and do that tonight. I think he really just, got that swag back."

Without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Cavs turn to Darius Garland

The Cavs were without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade Sunday night. While short-handed, it all fell to Garland.

"We all know what Darius is capable of," said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, referencing Garland bouncing back after a few slower performances. "He wasn’t going to play that way for too long. He’s too talented, too good. He’s a special player so it’s good for him and good for his confidence to get him back out there and have a night like tonight.”

Garland said after the game that in addition to a slump entering Sunday night, he had been dealing with a sickness. He had a conversation with Bickerstaff about sticking with it. What followed was a torrid performance that had Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse entering a frenzy.

"He just told me to stay with it," Garland said of Bickerstaff. "He knows I was going through some stuff. He just told me to stay with it. It's a team thing, so going to be there for my guys. They've always been there for me, so I want to reciprocate the same thing, just try to go out there and battle tonight."

