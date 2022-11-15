ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland turned down breather in 51-point game vs. Timberwolves

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8tCh_0jBGpexE00

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn't about to be taken out of the game. Not when he had the hot hand. Not when the Cavs had a wave of momentum. Not when he felt he had more to give.

As the Cavs were in the process of attempting a double-digit comeback Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was about to pull Garland out of the game to get him a quick breather. Garland made his case that he had to stay on the floor.

"I was making shots," Garland said. "I don’t even know what happened, but he tried to take me out and I just told him no. I just felt good, had a good amount of energy left in me over those last four or five minutes it was, I guess, just tried to roll with it. He trusted in me. That’s the coach I love."

Cavs news:Cleveland working to reverse negative trends late in fourth quarters

Garland went on to take over the game, nearly single-handedly bringing the Cavs back to within one possession following a 20-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, though the Timberwolves went on to win, 129-124. Garland had 24 points through the first three quarters and then poured in 27 in the fourth quarter alone to finish with a career-high 51 points. It was also the NBA's first 50-point game this season. Except, Garland wasn't even aware he had hit that benchmark.

"No, I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went back to the bench, for real," Garland said. "Nobody told me. Nobody, 50-ball watch, or nothing. Nobody told me. I mean, that’s our team. We don’t care about how many points we score. We want to win. That’s the outcome that we want."

The Cavs opened the fourth quarter trailing 104-84. The game was essentially over.

Then Garland caught fire. With eight minutes remaining, Garland hit three consecutive 3-pointers to close the gap. After a Cedi Osman 3-pointer with 1:40 left made it 122-115, Garland hit a few three throws and then a 10-foot floater. With 32.6 seconds left, he buried a step-back 3-pointer to cut Minnesota's lead to 124-122.

"Yeah, I mean I’ve only been in the league for three years but that was one of the most impressive performances I've ever seen before," said guard Lamar Stevens. "He just completely took over. I think he went unconscious. It was really impressive. I'm happy he was able to really go out and do that tonight. I think he really just, got that swag back."

Without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Cavs turn to Darius Garland

The Cavs were without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade Sunday night. While short-handed, it all fell to Garland.

"We all know what Darius is capable of," said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, referencing Garland bouncing back after a few slower performances. "He wasn’t going to play that way for too long. He’s too talented, too good. He’s a special player so it’s good for him and good for his confidence to get him back out there and have a night like tonight.”

Garland said after the game that in addition to a slump entering Sunday night, he had been dealing with a sickness. He had a conversation with Bickerstaff about sticking with it. What followed was a torrid performance that had Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse entering a frenzy.

"He just told me to stay with it," Garland said of Bickerstaff. "He knows I was going through some stuff. He just told me to stay with it. It's a team thing, so going to be there for my guys. They've always been there for me, so I want to reciprocate the same thing, just try to go out there and battle tonight."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy