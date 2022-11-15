Read full article on original website
Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin’s double-double
ATLANTA (AP) — Javon Franklin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Deivon Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Georgia Tech beat Northern Illinois 68-50. Georgia Tech has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Georgia Tech scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed, leading 43-20 at halftime. Northern Illinois started the second half on a 17-1 run to get within 44-37 but Franklin started a 9-0 run that put Georgia Tech ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Miles Kelly scored 13 points and Dallan Coleman added 12 for Georgia Tech, which plays Utah on Monday. The Yellow Jackets shot just 39% from the field but held NIU to 27%.
Sports construction rolls right through economic uncertainty
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — With the galloping horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity at the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse. The Buffalo Bills also are making plans for a new home. Same for the Tennessee Titans and baseball’s Kansas City Royals, and on and on it goes. When it comes to construction for sports, today’s economic uncertainty is nothing compared to the promise of tomorrow. Interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues factor into the plans, according to construction and financing experts, but they haven’t been standing in the way.
Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains
CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a security guard has died after being shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall Wednesday. They say two men walked into a jewelry store at the mall in an attempt to rob it, but they were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out guns and fired multiple rounds. The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh says a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
Harvest wraps up positively, grain movement a concern
UNDATED – Harvest in LaSalle County is coming to a close on a positive note, but now the concern is getting grain exported. Farm Bureau President David Isermann says harvest this year is one of the better seasons the area has seen in quite a while. Soybeans are about...
Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol riot is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors say 60-year-old Tyng Jing Yang of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and accused of the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Yang entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and grabbed an officer’s baton when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area. More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a pick-up truck into three vehicles while driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield, Illinois. 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained, according to the county coroner. Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said.
Mendota schools to consider solar proposal
MENDOTA – The three school buildings that make up District 289 in Mendota could see solar panels on their roofs in the coming months. The Board of Education has been presented with a proposal that would save the district money on utilities, producing over 90% of their electrical needs. State and Federal grants would pay for about 85% of the $2.1 million cost. The district would be responsible for the estimated remaining $300,000. In a statement released by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox, the potential savings could be from upwards of $1.2 million over the 20 to 30 year life of the solar installation.
LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office provides children’s winter gear to those in need
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says they have children’s hats, gloves and scarves available to anyone who needs them. To pick up an article of outerwear for your child, just visit the sheriff’s facility at 707 Etna Road in Ottawa.
Streator community kicks of Red Kettle Campaign 2022
STREATOR – The Streator Salvation Army could use your support in giving back to the community this holiday season. Prepare to hear those bells ringing by dedicated volunteers outside stores beginning this weekend through Christmas Eve for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Judy Booze, Executive Director for the Streator Salvation Army says hundreds of volunteers in the Streator community have rallied together to help raise this year’s goal of $42,000.
