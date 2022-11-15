Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
classichits106.com
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a pick-up truck into three vehicles while driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield, Illinois. 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained, according to the county coroner. Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
classichits106.com
NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
qrockonline.com
Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
Two men connected to an armed robbery in Frankfort Township from earlier this year have been arrested by Will County authorities. 23-year-old Alvin Hodge of Chicago and 25-year-old Rashe Caldwell of Riverdale have both been charged with aggravated armed robbery for their roll in the robbery of Ryan’s Pub. It was back on April 30th at approximately 3:15 am that the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ryan’s Pub at 7928 W. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Frankfort for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
classichits106.com
Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a security guard has died after being shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall Wednesday. They say two men walked into a jewelry store at the mall in an attempt to rob it, but they were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out guns and fired multiple rounds. The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh says a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
Security guard dies following River Oaks shooting, ID’d
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall and later died. Authorities responded to a report of a shots fired inside the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive, at around 12:15 p.m. 57-year-old Norman Thomas, who was a security guard, was shot during “a […]
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
