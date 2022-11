CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.

