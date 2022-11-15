Read full article on original website
Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains
CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
Illinois sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest
BEECHER CITY, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest in his home state more than 80 years after his death. U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword was buried Tuesday alongside his parents and other relatives at Moccasin Cemetery near the rural central Illinois village of Beecher City. Tipsword was 27 when he was killed while serving on the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Herald & Review of Decatur reports his remains had been buried as an unknown in Hawaii, but they were identified this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
