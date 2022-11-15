BEECHER CITY, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest in his home state more than 80 years after his death. U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword was buried Tuesday alongside his parents and other relatives at Moccasin Cemetery near the rural central Illinois village of Beecher City. Tipsword was 27 when he was killed while serving on the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Herald & Review of Decatur reports his remains had been buried as an unknown in Hawaii, but they were identified this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO