New Philadelphia, OH

Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release. A white 2016...
STARK COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WTOV 9

Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH

