East Sparta Fire Department: 1 person rescued after house explosion
EAST SPARTA, Ohio — One person was rescued by the East Sparta Fire Department after a home explosion in Stark County on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say they responded to the...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
How Castle Noel transformed Medina into one of Ohio’s top holiday destinations
MEDINA, Ohio – More than a decade ago, Mark Klaus started scouting locations for what he promised would become the largest year-round indoor Christmas attraction in the country. He considered communities from to Utah to New York, including the well-established tourist towns of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
cleveland19.com
Dover firefighters battle fire at Burger King in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Dover Fire Department, the Burger King in New Philadelphia had a structure fire Monday morning. Firefighters got to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant expanding into the dining area. Fire crews say they...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Endangered species, traffic concerns could hold up Akron housing project
A 65-acre piece of property owned by the city of Akron could become home to retail and housing, but debate over a possible endangered species in the habitat could hold up the project.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release. A white 2016...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
whbc.com
East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man
An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
WTOV 9
Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
