Read full article on original website
Related
The new reality: A $700 monthly car payment
When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0