TechRadar

Weekend ransomware attacks might end up being more expensive

Ransomware attacks that take place over the weekend, or during holidays, are usually more damaging to businesses than weekday ones, according to cybersecurity researchers Cybereason. Surveying more than 1,200 cybersecurity professionals for the “Organizations at risk 2022: Ransomware attackers don’t take holidays” report, the company found that most respondents claimed...
makeuseof.com

What Is Fake Ransomware and Should You Be Worried About It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Barely a week goes by without data from a hospital, school, charity, or individual being held for ransom. Often, the data can be recovered unharmed if the victim pays a large, anonymous sum of Bitcoin to the criminals. But fake ransomware is even more insidious and dangerous. Here's why.
TheConversationAU

You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue

Today is the Day of Eight Billion, according to the United Nations. That’s an incredible number of humans, considering our population was around 2.5 billion in 1950. Watching our numbers tick over milestones can provoke anxiety. Do we have enough food? What does this mean for nature? Are more humans a catastrophe for climate change? The answers are counterintuitive. Because rich countries use vastly more resources and energy, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low income nations. Fertility rates in most of the world have fallen sharply. As countries...
ZDNet

When it comes to tech spending in 2023, there's one top priority

Companies are putting security at the front and center of their spending priorities over the next 12 months, according to Red Hat's 2023 Global Tech Outlook report, with cybersecurity now taking precedence over innovation. Red Hat surveyed 1,703 IT leaders to in an effort to discover where organizations are on...
ZDNet

Low-code is not a cure for overworked IT departments just yet

Using low-code and no-code platforms is supposed to provide relief to overworked development shops, right? Well, a new survey says it hasn't quite made a dent yet. But that's no reason not to look at the long-term benefits of this approach. Also: Most workers want to quit. You might be...
TechCrunch

Hive ransomware actors have extorted over $100M from victims, says FBI

A joint advisory released by the FBI, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday revealed that the Hive ransomware gang has received upwards of $100 million in ransom payments from more than 1,300 victims since the gang was first observed in June 2021.
ZDNet

Thanks to open source, 5G cracks 50% of the telecom market

SEATTLE--Odds are today that the smartphone by your side is now running 5G. For years, 5G wasn't able to deliver on its high-speed, low-latency promises. Things have changed. Today, 5G is finally delivering on its performance promises. A big reason for that, proclaimed Arpit Joshipura, the Linux Foundation's general manager of Networking, Edge, and IoT at ONE Summit North America, a networking trade show, is 5G's open-source networking foundation.
PYMNTS

Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms

With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
ZDNet

Microsoft is dropping these Office Mobile app features

The Microsoft Office Mobile apps for Android and iOS are shedding file-sharing features as Microsoft transitions to its Microsoft 365 rebrand on mobile. Microsoft is dropping the Transfer Files feature from Office Mobile but says that transferring files will become easier. Transfer Files will be replaced by the OneDrive integration in the Office app.
Gizmodo

Even Anti-Drone Eagles Can't Escape the 2022 Tech Layoffs

First, it came for the crypto shills and startups and then, the Silicon Valley legacy brands. Now, the dreaded 2022 tech layoffs are sinking their talons into birds. No, not that bird. We’re talking about drone-killing eagles. After a five year trial, Geneva police announced this week they would...
HackerNoon

Pros and Cons of Cybersecurity Automation

Analysts need assistance to keep up with cybersecurity needs. This encapsulates more than companies hiring more staff, despite perpetually increasing demand. Cybersecurity automation could revolutionize the industry, providing more protection and risk management supervision. However, automation creates concerns — how effectively can it detect and respond to cyberthreats? Can it...
ZDNet

Improve the security of your phone with 1 simple approach

Android devices are everywhere. Google's mobile OS has a massive hold on the global market share and that's not going to change anytime soon. Partly because of this, Android devices are the target of attacks by hackers and other ne'er-do-wells just like PCs. And even if you keep your Android...
ZDNet

Microsoft, Nvidia partner to build a massive AI supercomputer in the cloud

Nvidia and Microsoft announced Wednesday a multi-year collaboration to build an AI supercomputer in the cloud, adding tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs to Microsoft Azure. The new agreement makes Azure the first public cloud to incorporate Nvidia's full AI stack -- its GPUs, networking, and AI software. By beefing...
ZDNet

AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI

In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify --...
Harvard Medical School

COVID-19's Lessons for Future Pandemics

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. As SARS-CoV-2 seems to settle into the background of our lives, transitioning from an unprecedented crisis to a routine threat alongside influenza and other, more familiar viruses, scientists have begun to turn their attention to the future of the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus continues to change and, just as important, the future of pandemics that may be triggered by other pathogens.

