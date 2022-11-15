Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
WCJB
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
mycbs4.com
Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night
Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
WCJB
City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m. It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals...
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for saving a mans life. The American Police Hall of Fame lifesaving award was presented to deputy Trinton Lovell during last night’s Bradford County commission meeting. On August 10th, a driver suffered a medical emergency, causing...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
WCJB
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda. Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29. A final decision on a second reading of a plan...
WCJB
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
WCJB
Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry on Friday. There will be holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs as well as a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!. The event will be held at City...
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
Villages Daily Sun
Jury of Marion County residents sworn in for Miller perjury trial
A jury of four men and two women from Marion County are now seated to decide the felony perjury case against suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller. The jury, along with two alternates, was sworn in Monday morning by Judge Anthony Tatti. The trial is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center. The judge expects the trial to conclude in a single day, with a possible verdict returned by the end of the day.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
WCJB
City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
WCJB
Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is relying on the voter approved extra property tax to help balance the books. The One Mill Tax generates about $17 million a year. Tuesday night, the school board voted to tap more than $5 million from that to pay for...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Princess Leia, Sandy, Asha, and Squidward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a toy and treat loving dog Princess Leia. This pup is always in a playing mood and is looking for a play buddy. Next is...
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
