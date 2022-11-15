ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew

World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar

France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: One last shot at glory! For golden oldies like Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema and so many other modern greats, the 2022 World Cup will be their final act on the biggest stage - can they deliver the trophy?

The upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar will surely be the last such tournament for some of the biggest names in football. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale might all never get another chance to hold the famous Jules Rimet trophy aloft.
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski rejects issue with Lionel Messi over Ballon d'Or award

Robert Lewandowski said there are no ill feelings towards Lionel Messi surrounding the 2020 Ballon d'Or and engaged in an awkward exchange with a journalist at Poland's news conference on Friday. The awarding of the 2020 award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Messi later asked for Lewandowski...
FOX Sports

No home-field edge in Qatar means 2022 World Cup could be wide open

DOHA, Qatar — For around 80 years following the first World Cup in 1930, there was a hard and fast rule when it came to predicting which part of the world the winner would come from. It went like this. When the tournament was being held in Europe, a...
The Independent

World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training

South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
ESPN

Premier League's midseason World Cup break presents club bosses with new challenge in managing players

As the world's best players travel to Qatar for the World Cup starting on Sunday, the Premier League is preparing for a step into the unknown. For the first time, the tournament is taking place in the middle of the domestic season and, for a period of time which will be defined by how well each national team performs in the Middle East, clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have waved goodbye to their superstars at a crucial point in the campaign.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: England squad meets migrant workers

As England and Wales continued the build-up to their opening World Cup fixtures, Qatar’s human rights record was again brought into the spotlight.England defender Conor Coady stressed the squad’s belief that “football is for everybody” as Gareth Southgate and the players met migrant workers.Wales, meanwhile, stepped up their preparations – but there was still time for captain Gareth Bale to get in a bit of golf.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Thursday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.Football for allHaving controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, Qatar’s suitability and human rights record has been intensely scrutinised.It has...
Reuters

Finnish daily cancels trip to Qatar World Cup over workers' rights

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat has cancelled its journalists' assignment to Qatar to cover the soccer World Cup after finding out they would be accomodated in apartments from which migrant workers had been evicted, the paper's editor said on Friday.
AOL Corp

Welcome to Qatar, the most controversial World Cup host ever

DOHA, Qatar — The bone-weary workers hide from blazing mid-afternoon sun in shaded alleys, or stretched across the front seats of cars outside gated homes. They sink back onto strips of cardboard, their makeshift beds for sidewalk naps. They wipe away sandy sweat, the remnants of long days spent beautifying this complicated city. They’ve transformed it into a World Cup host. And yet, to the wealthy sheikhs who allegedly bought this World Cup, they are invisible.
FanBuzz

Group E World Cup 2022: Spain and Germany Have History on Their Side in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. After all the controversy leading up to the choice of location, building conditions, moving the entire timing of the event due to heat, and most recently the decision to keep Iran in the World Cup, it feels like somewhat of a relief to just see how the controversy may play out on the pitch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy