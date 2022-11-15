ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Social media reacts to Penn State’s basketball win over Butler

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

Penn State improved to 3-0 on Monday night with a hard-fought victory over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Jalen Pickett turned in a career kind of night with just the second triple-double in Penn State program history, and that led to plenty of electricity in the crowd and on the internet.

Penn State men’s basketball has always had a devoted following that live through every game, and if this start to the season is any indication, they could be in for a very enjoyable ride as the season continues forward. After picking up a single top-25 point in the latest AP poll , the Nittany Lions handled their biggest test so far in the early goings of the season by overcoming a strong defensive effort from Butler from the Big East. Unlike their first two opponents, Butler was able to throw a counterpunch at the Nittany Lions on the court and took a lead late in the first half, but Penn State stormed back to take a lead into halftime and then take care of things in the second half.

here’s how Twitter reacted to the win.

Butler head coach Thad Matta praises Nittany Lions

https://twitter.com/RipchikSpencer/status/1592363590153277442

Jalen Pickett establishing his legacy in Happy Valley?

https://twitter.com/JonSauber/status/1592354597401956352

Micah Shrewsberry has Penn State going in righ direction

https://twitter.com/tyler_calvaruso/status/1592361513255587840

Top 25 ranking incoming?

https://twitter.com/StuffSomersSays/status/1592354444758650880 A reminder they did pick up one point in this week's AP Top 25. https://twitter.com/NittanyLionWire/status/1592309462299283458

Penn State GRITTY Lions?

https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB/status/1592378628238516224

The fun has already begun

https://twitter.com/msj41817/status/1592334976212951042

A win that demands a sly smirk

https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/1592361252269195265

