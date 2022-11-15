ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Nittany Lions taken in latest Draft Wire midseason mock draft

By Sam Dehring
 3 days ago

We are through another week of the NFL season. We are also another week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade deadline, we have seen quite a few shakeups from several teams around the league.

Not only that, but we have already seen a few mock drafts with some fun and exciting picks.

In a recent two-round mock draft from The Draft Wire , two Nittany Lions are featured, both in the first round. Who are they? Let’s take a look.

The first one is Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Detroit Lions with the 12th overall pick.

The Lions need a lot of defensive help. Jeff Okudah is slowly starting to come around. However, Detroit doesn’t really have any depth at that position. Porter Jr. would be the perfect addition to this struggling secondary.

So far this season, Porter Jr. has played 254 coverage snaps, 10 forced incompletions, and zero touchdowns allowed, according to PFF.

The Lions are currently below average in pass defense . They have allowed 2,298 yards against their opponents, with an average of 7.8 yards per attempt.

Porter Jr. has been the most frequent Penn State player to be featured in several first-round mock drafts. Not only that, but we have seen him featured on the Detroit Lions as well.

He has been one of the most efficient corners in the country this season. Porter Jr. was featured in plenty of first-round mock drafts coming into the season. Right now, he’s just solidifying himself as a first-round player. Where will he end up? This is a talented cornerback class and it’s likely we will see multiple in the first round. Assuming the Lions take a quarterback with their first pick, taking a corner with their second one would make perfect sense for them.

Next up, we’re staying in the NFC North for this one. Who might that player be? Yep you guessed it. A player that has soared his draft stock all season long. Olumuyiwa Fashanu . The Draft Wire has Fashanu being taken by the Chicago Bears with the 9th overall pick.

The Bears have an insane amount of money to spend in the offseason. Getting protection for Justin Fields would make sense. However, you could certainly argue Chicago needs to take a wide receiver in the top 10. This mock draft has just one wide receiver being taken before the Bears pick. That player is TCU‘s Quentin Johnston. Meaning, there are plenty of players left on the board for Chicago to take for pass-catcher. Jordan Addison and Kayshon Boutte come to mind. Instead, they go and address their offensive line, which still does make sense. Let’s break this one down.

The craziest thing about Fashanu is that he is only 19. He turns 20 in December. The Bears are a rebuilding team. They need desperate help at protecting Justin Fields. Fashanu has soared his draft stock . He has been mocked as early as a top-five pick. He excels as a pass blocker. Many were impressed by his performance against Ohio State. Not only that, but Fashanu has developed so quickly at a young age. That is one of the biggest things that has analysts out of their seats.

Proof? Some even have him as the best offensive tackle in this draft.

Both of these players are raising their draft stock immensely. Porter Jr. is solidifying himself as a first-round corner, while Fashanu is taking in the draft world by storm.

We are getting closer to draft season! How many Penn State players will we be seeing in the first round in the spring? The Draft Wire says two!

