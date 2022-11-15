ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

West Branch students create games for cerebral palsy patients

BELOIT Seventh-graders at West Branch Middle School became innovators this fall, working to adapt toys and games to support the growth and development of children with cerebral palsy in their STEM classes.

Students learned about cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect the movement, balance and posture. The students heard from Michele Dunham, occupational therapist at West Branch Local Schools. They learned how occupational therapy can boosts patients.

The students then presented games and toys they created with the specific abilities of individuals with cerebral palsy in mind. The toys involved skills needing growth and development.

“It was such an encouragement to see the innovative, creative work that our students produced when presented with the task to meet the needs of students with Cerebral Palsy,” said Lindsey Szymanski, director of special services for West Branch. She sat in with the class and heard Dunham’s presentation, and got to see students present their adaptive games.

“I am so thankful that (Denise) Ginocchi and (Lisa) Lucente implemented this unit. It is always our goal in the district to promote awareness and support of students with differential abilities,” said Syzmanski. “We want our students to be lifelong promoters of equal opportunities for all, as we provide access for all children to grow and learn at West Branch.”

