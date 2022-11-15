Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. was special for brothers

CHILLICOTHE − Veterans Day last week was extra special for city resident Harold Price and his brother, David, who lives in Illinois.

The brothers were among 250 others from Ohio on the Honor Flight Network flight that left Columbus at 8 a.m. for an hour flight to Washington D.C. They were among three groups that were bussed to the various war memorials there once they arrived.

David Price is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. Harold Price is a U.S. Navy veteran.

The Honor Flight Network's webpage said the organization's mission "is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials."

The Price brothers first stopped at the Iwo Jima monument.

"It was so crowded that we couldn't get into there to it," Harold Price, 70, said. "But they had a Marine band. They had a Marine marching group that was performing while we were there. Then we went to the Navy museum next and that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue. So I was able to see the Navy monuments, since I was in the Navy."

The Prices then went to the Lincoln Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam Wall. They also saw the Air Force monument and visited Arlington National Cemetery and saw the changing of the guard ceremony there.

David Price, 74, said it was an honor to see the Vietnam War memorial. He has seen the traveling wall, but never the actual wall itself.

"I was over excited when I seen it," he said. "It's too much to talk about. It's just great."

Harold Price said the one-day Honor Flight was a trip he'll never forget. They started planning the trip in January and wanted to go with each other.

Upon returning to Columbus Thursday night, those on the Honor Flight were welcomed by about 200 people at John Glenn International Airport.

Vietnam War veteran and Lancaster resident Harry Braglin, 79, said that reception was special to him.

"I felt that night that I finally got to come home from Vietnam," the former Marine said. "Those people were all cheering me on and all the other veterans, too. The biggest surprise on that was when I saw my whole family come to greet me and welcome me back home."

Braglin said he urges all Vietnam veterans to take the Honor Flight, calling a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We didn't have a good time in Vietnam," he said. "And we deserve to go see what we were fighting for and our brothers that have been lost."

