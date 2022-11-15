ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Registration open for Shop with a Cop

By Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

The Jerry Dragosin Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #10 is now accepting registration for the annual Shop with a Cop event. Shop With a Cop is a program designed to help foster positive relationships between youth and officers. Children ages 12 and under are selected each year to participate.

Children must reside within the Cambridge city limits to participate in the program. To start their day, the children will ride in a police cruiser from the station to a local restaurant and have breakfast with the officers, and get to know them.

After breakfast, they will continue their ride in the cruiser to one of the area stores and be given money to purchase gifts for their immediate family. The children are paired with a police officer, who then escorts them around the store and assists in selecting appropriate gifts for each person on their list.

If selected, the parent or guardian will be notified prior to the date of the event, which is currently planned for December 17.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 3. For any questions or to apply for the program, contact the Cambridge Police Department dispatch at 740-439-4431.

This annual program is completely funded by donations. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, you can stop at 814 Wheeling Avenue or mail your donations to 814 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge Ohio 43725. Make checks payable to Jerry Dragosin FOP Lodge #10.

