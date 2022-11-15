ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him

By Frederick Baron, Dennis Aftergut
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Utwff_0jBGmZoU00

On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.

Little matter: The committee has already won the war.

From the outset, the committee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi — with the starring role played by Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — had a threefold mission. First, to uncover facts and issues that would help the American people understand what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection and who was responsible, in order to shape a response through the democratic process. Second, to frame legislative proposals aimed at preventing a recurrence of that travesty.

As part of the legislative branch, the committee was never a route to initiate a criminal case against Donald Trump. But to the extent it established facts that could aid a potential prosecution, the committee's third and quite collateral function was to make the evidence available to prosecutors for their independent consideration.

Missions accomplished, on all counts

The committee's subpoena of Oct. 26 invited Trump to tell his story under oath. The committee surely knew the former president would decline the invitation. After all, he took the Fifth Amendment 450 times on Aug. 10 when deposed in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against the Trump Organization.

This is not a man who has a story of innocence to tell, at least not under oath. So the committee's latest win is to have that fact confirmed yet again by Trump's Nov. 11 court filing, where the obvious aim is to avoid testifying until the committee's clock runs out.

Whether Trump was subpoenaed in May 2021 or October 2022, he was never going to give any substantive testimony. If he had been subpoenaed last year, he would have delayed, by fair means or foul. If actually required to testify, he would have taken the Fifth.

The committee understood from the start that it made little sense to waste time litigating with Trump about a subpoena that would eventually yield nothing. It was far better for the panel to spend its limited resources and ever-shortening lifespan building the case of Trump's guilt to present to the American people. There would be time enough at the end to subpoena him and show America that under no circumstances would he testify under oath.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It is important to focus on the committee's central triumph, not this last minor chapter. For weeks this summer, its hearings riveted the country and the media. The public was offered a coherent narrative laid out in hearing after hearing. It proved Trump's central role in inciting the Jan. 6 violence, his serial attempts to overturn the Constitution, first bloodlessly and then through violence, and his admissions to aides that he had lost the election he falsely claimed to have won. Brazenly, it was that false claim that he used to inflame the mob on the morning of Jan. 6.

The committee's powerful case became an important backdrop to last week's surprising midterms. Testimony before the committee demonstrated to any fair-minded person that Donald Trump was the central actor in the conspiracy to end our democracy. That was on the ballot and so was he. Democracy won. Trump lost.

The legal arguments in Trump's Nov. 11 lawsuit to avoid testifying are feeble.

The fact that Trump filed the suit in Florida reflects the same legal gamesmanship that worked for him in September. There Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed, ended up handling his suit over the classified documents he improperly held at Mar-a-Lago after the end of his term. Even the conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals swiftly reversed Cannon's most egregious rulings.

No lawyer reading Trump's latest court filing could miss the rehash of already rejected legal claims about his purported executive privilege or the committee's alleged lack of legal authority.

Trump's claim based on the separation of powers is particularly hypocritical, coming from a former president who sought, according to compelling evidence, to corrupt and undermine the legislative branch's constitutionally assigned authority to certify the winner of a presidential election.

The stark fact that Trump is a former president dilutes his claim. The committee's letter accompanying the subpoena tellingly quoted President Theodore Roosevelt during his own congressional testimony after leaving office: "An ex-President is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation."

That is simply common sense. As is the bottom line: If Trump had something to say that might be helpful to his own cause, he wouldn't be ducking his duty to come forward. He has already lost with the committee, just as he lost last Tuesday with American voters.

Comments / 63

tex1
3d ago

didn't he say he would show up and testify . trumpsters keep saying Trump has nothing to hide , yet Trump keeps fighting like hell to hide everything .

Reply(2)
41
Lucky Phelps
3d ago

we're past the mids. now it is time to take this matter to it's end. be that criminal prosecutions or not. but let's get this going now. as long as this is unresolved, the country will not move forward.

Reply(6)
24
Bioman slick
2d ago

The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupted a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.

Reply
10
Related
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying America’s enemies are ‘quacking in their boots’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was widely mocked on Thursday morning after tweeting that the United States’ enemies are “quacking in their boots”.Ms Greene, who was re-elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday night, crafted the tweet to criticise the pace at which US states are counting ballots as far right Republicans continue attempt to sow doubt over the fairness of the electoral process. A number of key races remain uncalled as standard ballot counting processess continue. “I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” Ms...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
20K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy