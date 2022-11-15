American rapper, 50 Cent to make a TV series on Nigerian Instagrammer turned scammer Hushpuppi. It will focus on his rags-to-riches, Prada-to-prison lifestyle

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...

21 MINUTES AGO