MCSO finds missing Nelliston man
UPDATE: Eric Lancaster was found at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. He is being assisted, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith.
NELLISTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 49-year-old man. Eric Lancaster was last seen near the Village of Fort Plain, around noontime Monday. When he was spotted, he was wearing plaid pajama pants, eyeglasses, and a dark-colored hoodie—either navy blue or black, according to police.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
Lancaster is described as 6’1″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say they are concerned for his welfare.Saugerties police attempting to locate missing teen
If you have any information that could help officers track him down, call (518) 853-5500 . Deputies can also be reached by email at sheriff@sheriff.montgomery.ny.us .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0