Nelliston, NY

MCSO finds missing Nelliston man

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Eric Lancaster was found at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. He is being assisted, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith.

NELLISTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 49-year-old man. Eric Lancaster was last seen near the Village of Fort Plain, around noontime Monday. When he was spotted, he was wearing plaid pajama pants, eyeglasses, and a dark-colored hoodie—either navy blue or black, according to police.

Lancaster is described as 6’1″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Do you recognize this man? (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
Saugerties police attempting to locate missing teen

If you have any information that could help officers track him down, call (518) 853-5500 . Deputies can also be reached by email at sheriff@sheriff.montgomery.ny.us .

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

