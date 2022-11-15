ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack

ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two men’s deaths. Both men were from San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca, Mexico.
NEW HOPE, PA
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
