fox29.com
Man found dead inside burning car in North Philadelphia, cause of fire determined to be arson
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning car in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, Philadelphia Police and the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of North 10th Street around 4:18 a.m. on Thursday. Officials say responding firefighters...
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in North Philadelphia
Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police car crashes in Germantown, several streets blocked around scene
The police cruiser smashed into a sign at the intersection. Another vehicle stopped on a lawn about 10 feet away.
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
Investigators say a robbery and carjacking led to an overturned SUV in Brewerytown.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for gunman who fatally shot man at close range in East Mount Airy
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with an ongoing homicide investigation from March. Police say the fatal shooting occurred on March 31, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue. According to authorities, a man was approached by the gunman, who...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 dead, over a dozen evacuated in Southwest Philadelphia carbon monoxide leak
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia apartment building was evacuated for high carbon monoxide levels after authorities say a man was found dead inside his apartment. Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive tenant. High levels of carbon monoxide were...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of W Olney Avenue.
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack
ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
buckscountyherald.com
Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment
It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two men’s deaths. Both men were from San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca, Mexico.
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured in West Philadelphia on Monday. Authorities say at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North 55th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been...
