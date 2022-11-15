Read full article on original website
WGAL
Democrats win control of PA House after incumbent Republican concedes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats haven't had control of the Pennsylvania House in more than a decade, but it appears they have won a very slim majority over Republicans. Republican State Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded on Thursday evening to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. The win gives Democrats...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
penncapital-star.com
Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race
(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
wkok.com
Democratic Governor for Three Terms Uncommon
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… For the first time since 1848 Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms with a Democrat Governor. Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team. Governor Wolf and Governor-elect Shapiro were joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis three days after Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the November 8 election. Shapiro received nearly three million votes, the most ever for a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.
Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker
Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon. If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
wkok.com
Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bike Safety Bill with Special Philly Prosecutor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked cars, or posts to separate bikes from vehicle traffic. The bill was named Sarah’s and Emily’s Law in honor of two women killed while cycling to work.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
lebtown.com
Diamond coasts to easy re-election victory in 102nd legislative district
Republican incumbent Russ Diamond easily won re-election to represent the 102nd district in the state House of Representatives for another two years. This will be his fifth two-year term serving a district that includes Annville, Bethel, East Hanover, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara and Union townships and Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, Palmyra and Richland boroughs.
thisislowermerion.com
Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race
The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
abc27.com
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
After a stroke, Pa.’s John Fetterman becomes a powerful voice for the disabled
In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger John Fetterman surprised many when he agreed to a debate with his Republican challenger. Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke he had five months prior, had avoided the debate circuit.
Control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives still up in air
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Democrats coming off a strong Election Day performance nationwide, those in Pennsylvania are hopeful for a historic takeover of our state legislature. The party is close to gaining majority of the House of Representatives. Currently the House stands at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, with...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
We need substantial steps forward from the incoming Shapiro administration for bonding reform. The post Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Prosecutors: Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
abc27.com
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
