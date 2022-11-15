ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Democrats win control of PA House after incumbent Republican concedes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats haven't had control of the Pennsylvania House in more than a decade, but it appears they have won a very slim majority over Republicans. Republican State Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded on Thursday evening to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. The win gives Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race

(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Democratic Governor for Three Terms Uncommon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… For the first time since 1848 Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms with a Democrat Governor. Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team. Governor Wolf and Governor-elect Shapiro were joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis three days after Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the November 8 election. Shapiro received nearly three million votes, the most ever for a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker

Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon.  If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bike Safety Bill with Special Philly Prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked cars, or posts to separate bikes from vehicle traffic. The bill was named Sarah’s and Emily’s Law in honor of two women killed while cycling to work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Diamond coasts to easy re-election victory in 102nd legislative district

Republican incumbent Russ Diamond easily won re-election to represent the 102nd district in the state House of Representatives for another two years. This will be his fifth two-year term serving a district that includes Annville, Bethel, East Hanover, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara and Union townships and Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, Palmyra and Richland boroughs.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
thisislowermerion.com

Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race

The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

