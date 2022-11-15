Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
Gleaners and Tyson Foods work to provide fresh protein to hungry Hoosiers
Thousands of pounds of perfectly good chicken, that would've otherwise gone to waste, is now being repacked and distributed through Gleaners. Gleaners and Tyson Foods work to provide fresh protein …. Thousands of pounds of perfectly good chicken, that would've otherwise gone to waste, is now being repacked and distributed...
Generic vs Store Brand
Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
Student detained after being found with gun at Anderson High School
Police detained a 15-year-old male student who was found with a gun at Anderson High School Thursday.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
Board votes to pass IPS Rebuilding Stronger Plan
The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting.
Indiana bill setting new defibrillator requirements to be reintroduced
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state senator is planning to reintroduce a bill next session that would create new requirements for defibrillators at athletic activities. The bill would require defibrillators in close proximity to all athletic games and practices and mandate staff create a response plan. It unanimously passed the...
Testing taste & value; the battle between store and name brands
INDIANAPOLIS — Times have been increasingly tough lately. Inflating costs from gas to groceries has families scrambling for ways to cut costs without cutting corners. When your dollar doesn’t seem to stretch quite as far as it used to, the check-out at your local grocery store can be a scary place.
140+-year-old temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Just 6 years ago we were in the 70s, a much different feel from where we are today with highs in the 30s! With the cold air sticking around, lows tonight will be cold but not record-breaking. Record high temperature: 75° (2016) Record low temperature: 5°...
A windy, cold Friday with snow showers; a warming trend starts this weekend
November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past six days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 6.0° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move across central Indiana this evening and reinforce the cold air. Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Like last night, there will be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots will develop.
Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, Indy GOP and opponents respond
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has confirmed he will run for reelection. In a downtown news conference Tuesday, the Democratic Mayor announced he will be seeking a third (and final) term in November of 2023. The announcement. In a speech in front of Indiana Democrats, Hogsett reflected on...
Police rule man’s death from downtown head injuries a homicide
Police rule man's death from downtown head injuries a homicide.
Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
INDIANAPOLIS — Preparations continued Thursday for the Circle of Lights next Friday which includes an increased security presence. The Circle of Lights officially kicks off the holiday season in Indianapolis. Thousands pack into Monument Circle to watch them flip the switch and illuminate one of the biggest Christmas trees around.
15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, the superintendent of Anderson Community Schools.
Temperatures will stay cold this week; cloudy with a daily chance for flurries
For the month of November Indianapolis averages .8″ of snow, and the record 2.7″ we received this past Saturday has us well above average for the season. Our cloudy weather pattern will stick around and give us a daily chance for flurries and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Another cold front will move across the state Friday and give us a better chance for light snow.
Man found shot in front of downtown hotel
Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis' museum district.
Hogsett blames pandemic setbacks for third election try
When he first ran for mayor in 2015, Joe Hogsett said, if elected, he would serve only two terms. Tuesday night, Hogsett announced he was seeking a third term as Indianapolis mayor. “The answer is that the pandemic, I think, is responsible for the pursuit for a third term,” Hogsett...
1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot.
A few more very cold days; better next week
The warm open to November feels like a distant memory after we’ve spent the last 7 days with below average temperatures. Through the 10th of the month, this was the third-warmest November on record for Indianapolis. Even with all the cold we’ve had this past week, it didn’t manage to drop us too far down the list. Through the 17th, we are tied for the fifth-warmest November on record. However, we still have more cold days to come.
