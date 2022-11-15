November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past six days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 6.0° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move across central Indiana this evening and reinforce the cold air. Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Like last night, there will be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots will develop.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO