‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide after police were called to his apartment at the Richmond Gardens complex at 1290 Richmond Ave. around 10:40 a.m. The unconscious and unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a statement from the NYPD.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO