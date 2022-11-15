‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
Individual sought for questioning in connection with rock-toss burglary at popular Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary of a restaurant in Fort Wadsworth. The incident occurred overnight from Nov. 9 to 10 at 138 Fingerboard Road near Tompkins Avenue, according...
Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD detective who was shot in the leg while executing a narcotics search warrant in New Springville back in January is suing the owners of the house where the shooting occurred. Det. Dominick Libretti is alleging in a lawsuit that homeowners Elad and Karen...
Burglary reported at bagel shop in New Dorp, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report of a burglary that allegedly occurred overnight at a bagel shop in New Dorp. The incident was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at 73 New Dorp Plaza, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Who killed Staten Island senior found stabbed to death in his bed? What we know about the case.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide after police were called to his apartment at the Richmond Gardens complex at 1290 Richmond Ave. around 10:40 a.m. The unconscious and unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
Man sought for questioning in connection with knifepoint robbery at coffee shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking on social media for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the robbery of a coffee shop in Stapleton. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:10 p.m. at 450 Bay St., according to a...
‘He only cared about himself!’: Closing arguments heard in Robert Mustari attempted-murder trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Slamming his hands down repeatedly onto a wooden podium Tuesday in Supreme Court, St. George, assistant district attorney Nicholas Agostino laid out the prosecution’s closing argument in the attempted-murder trial of Robert Mustari. “The defendant — only — cared — about — himself!” Agostino shouted...
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Staten Island Courthouse brawler who acted as own attorney hit with stiff sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He literally fought the law and the law won. Following two convictions in three years for a series of assaults involving courthouse officers, a Staten Island man was handed down a stiff sentence Monday by Justice Alexander Jeong in state Supreme Court, St. George. The...
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed at a Brooklyn bus stop after telling his attackers he’s not in a gang, police said Thursday.
NYPD: Man, 22, reported missing from Staten Island’s Elm Park section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Gabriel Williams was seen on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of David Place and Pulaski Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man, 19, expected to recover after fall from Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man who authorities believe jumped from a building in Silver Lake is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 7:05 p.m. at an apartment building at 700 Victory Blvd., according...
72-year-old man found stabbed to death in Staten Island home, police investigating as a homicide
A home health aide walked into found the 72-year-old stabbed to death on his bed, according to police.
6 people wanted for assaulting, robbing man on LES street
A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a group of six people on a Lower Manhattan street last month, authorities said.
‘We thank God for their service to the city.’ Annual Blue Mass honors NYPD officers on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers past and present were honored for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe at the annual NYPD Blue Mass in Huguenot Thursday evening. The event, held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, was presided over by...
queenoftheclick.com
The Sheriff Took Big Chief Smoke Shop’s Stuff & The NYPD Walked Out With a Guy in Cuffs
This afternoon, Freedom News TV shared a video of a guy coming out of Big Chief Smoke Shop on 73rd Street and 3rd Avenue in cuffs. He was escorted by NYPD Officers with the words “Field Intelligence” on their uniform. Guys wearing jackets with the words “New York...
Thief snatches phone from young girl's hand in Inwood: police
Police are searching for a phone-snatching thief who targeted an 11-year-old girl in Inwood earlier this month.
Authorities detail injuries suffered by 8 Amazon workers in fire-extinguisher incident; man, 25, charged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities detailed injuries suffered by eight employees when they allegedly were intentionally sprayed with a fire extinguisher in the Amazon warehouse in Bloomfield on Friday. Myles Lightner, 25, of Brooklyn, stands accused in the bizarre incident that began just before 6 a.m., injuring and panicking...
Staten Island man, 72, found stabbed to death in his bed, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 72-year-old Graniteville man was found stabbed to death in his bed, police said. The death of Eugene Reba has been deemed a homicide, according to a statement from the NYPD. On Monday at approximately 10:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2