CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Shore News Network

Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Arias Flores. He was last seen on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 am inside the Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform. He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Arias’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at 215-937-6927 or 911. The post Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department detectives are searching for a man who planned an attack on two customers inside the Morris Market on Morris Street in Philadelphia last week. Video surveillance shows the man stalking his victims inside the store. As they exited the store, the suspect put a mask on and followed them out of the store. He approached both suspects before brutally assaulting and robbing them on the sidewalk outside the market.     The post Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes

TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Dead Inside SW Philly Apartment With High Carbon Monoxide Levels

A Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex was evacuated on Tuesday after a man was found dead and high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the building. The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the building along the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of a man, later identified as Francis Horst.
