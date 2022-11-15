Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
Philadelphia police car crashes in Germantown, several streets blocked around scene
The police cruiser smashed into a sign at the intersection. Another vehicle stopped on a lawn about 10 feet away.
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in North Philadelphia
Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for gunman who fatally shot man at close range in East Mount Airy
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with an ongoing homicide investigation from March. Police say the fatal shooting occurred on March 31, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue. According to authorities, a man was approached by the gunman, who...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
Investigators say a robbery and carjacking led to an overturned SUV in Brewerytown.
West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Arias Flores. He was last seen on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 am inside the Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform. He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Arias’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at 215-937-6927 or 911. The post Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of W Olney Avenue.
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department detectives are searching for a man who planned an attack on two customers inside the Morris Market on Morris Street in Philadelphia last week. Video surveillance shows the man stalking his victims inside the store. As they exited the store, the suspect put a mask on and followed them out of the store. He approached both suspects before brutally assaulting and robbing them on the sidewalk outside the market. The post Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes
TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
Water main break flooding North Philadelphia street
A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Dead Inside SW Philly Apartment With High Carbon Monoxide Levels
A Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex was evacuated on Tuesday after a man was found dead and high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the building. The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the building along the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of a man, later identified as Francis Horst.
