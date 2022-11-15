ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

FLCC alum comes back to direct musical

By Staff Reports
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBGyJ_0jBGkDQU00

HOPEWELL -- Finger Lakes Community College will stage the musical "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" with four performances Nov. 17-19 at the main campus in Canandaigua.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets are available at the door. Entry is $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and non-FLCC students, and free with an FLCC ID.

“Tick, Tick … Boom” tells the story of a young composer and the sacrifices he makes to succeed in theater in New York City. It is the autobiographical story of Jonathan Larson (1960-1996), whose rock musical "Rent" won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Jimmy Stahl, a 2018 graduate of Bloomfield High School, plays the lead, Jon. Elexana Cabrera, a 2021 graduate of the Rochester School of the Arts, plays his girlfriend, Susan. Benjamin Clovis, a 2021 Marcus Whitman graduate, plays Jon’s friend Michael.

The cast also includes Samyria Blythers of Rochester, Terra Bouwens of Hilton, Maximilian Diaz of Rochester, Clara Elwell of Naples, Joshua Lewis of Scottsville, Ella McManus of Hilton, Em Muchard of Avon, and Morgan Ward of Honeoye.

FLCC alumnus Sean Britton-Milligan, class of 2016 is directing the musical. He has a bachelor’s degree in theater arts with a focus in theatrical direction and management. He worked with the Geneva Theatre Guild during the pandemic, and in cooperation with friends, he recently launched The Company Theatre as a nonprofit theater organization in Rochester.

“After ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ I will be managing the company’s next production of ‘Wisdom of Eve’ and preparing for my next production of ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner,’” Britton-Milligan said. “I am forever grateful for the experiences that I had at FLCC. The main reason I said yes to coming back to direct was to show the students now that FLCC is not just a great stepping stone to a career of their making, but it has always served as a home for anyone who may not know where their passions lie and can flourish in a great community that pushes them to their fullest potential.”

He will be assisted by the production team of adjunct instructor Jo-Hannah Reynolds, acting as music director; technical director James Perri in scenic design; student Mitchell McMaster in stage management; lighting technician Kathryn Snyder; sound technician Brandon Wyand; and costume designer Sarah Spindler.

