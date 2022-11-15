Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
‘Visibility will drop to near zero’ in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
(CNN) — Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days. “This event will have the very real potential to produce a paralyzing snowfall that could be measured in feet for the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas,” the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.
WSVN-TV
Several feet of snow could batter parts of upstate New York as officials urge residents to stay off dangerous roads
(CNN) — A powerful winter storm is expected to continue delivering heavy snow to upstate New York and other parts of the Northeast on Thursday, bringing dangerous road conditions at least through the end of the week. Several inches of snow have already fallen in parts of New York,...
