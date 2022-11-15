'Keep hope alive': Catholic community hosts Thanksgiving feast at MANCI

A Thanksgiving meal came early for about 30 inmates at Mansfield Correctional Institute and their families.

Mansfield's Catholic community hosted a family day in the MANCI visiting room Monday for about 30 incarcerated individuals and 19 family members with service, food and fellowship.

MANCI Warden Tim McConahay thanked the families, many of whom traveled a long distance to come for the Thanksgiving meal with their incarcerated loved ones at the prison on Ohio 13 North.

"Just taking the day to do this is really important," he told families.

McConahay thanked the volunteers, adding that inmates have told him that volunteers have affected their lives in positive ways while incarcerated.

Event part of prison's efforts to reduce recidivism

He said one of the missions at MANCI is to reduce recidivism.

He thanked MANCI Chaplain Eric Harmon, among others, for making the event happen Monday, an event which is going to become a regular occurrence.

"Look for MANCI on the map because we're going to try and do a lot more than what we've been doing. I think it's real important, My staff thinks it's real important," McConahay said.

The Rev. Kevin Moebius of Mansfield St. Peter's, greeted everyone and welcomed their families as church members of Paula Nestor, Chris Aiello and Deacon John Reef served everyone in the buffet line with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and all the traditional fixings including 14 pies.

Michael Greer was happy for the chance to spend the afternoon with his mother, Sherry Webb-Greer.

She made the trip from Columbus to attend the event and was enjoying the meal with her son.

Michael said the food was wonderful but was grateful for the family members who came to MANCI.

A morale booster for inmates

"It's a time to spend with families and be blessed on this day," he added.

Kevin Wesley came from the Cleveland area to share food and fellowship with his son Jerek.

Jerek called it a boost and a pick-me-up for every inmate in the room to have the family environment.

"It's a good morale booster and encouraging for the guys who participate and others who may want to have these opportunities in prison," the son said.

Kevin Wesley said he prays every day for the day his son will come home.

"We talk every day," he said.

Harmon, one of two chaplains at the prison, said he loves what he does. He comes to the prison each day for work conducting church services and some Bible studies.

Outside groups come in, too, to speak to the inmates, giving the prisoners a sense of normalcy and letting them know that "God has not forgotten them," he said.

He handles a lot of religious services and is the person who must give incarcerated individuals death notices upon loss of loved ones outside the prison.

2,400 inmates all have families

"There's 2,400 guys here and they have families," he said. "It's a real blessing to be able to do that."

Harmon said there are roughly 20 different religious services in one form or another inside MANCI.

He said a lot of incarcerated individuals just kind of give up on the holidays such as Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving because it is too painful to be separated from their families.

"We try to do things like this, you can bring in in food from the outside, bring in families, there's some decorations," he said. "It's a Thanksgiving meal," he said.

"We want to prepare these guys to go home," Harmon said. "This is one of the ways to keep hope alive."

Moebius addressed the crowd of familiar faces.

"We love these guys," he told families. "This is a gift to us to be able to do this. We look forward to coming in each and every weekend. They bless us. They anoint us. They are just a gift to us and we give thanks to the Lord for putting these men in our lives today," Moebius said.

A prayer was said before the meal, as the aroma of foods filled the visiting room for the special occasion.

