1 Solid Index Fund That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market

Dividend stocks are a great way to earn passive income. Companies that make enough cash to consistently pay (and raise) a dividend often outperform the broader market. For instance, dividend aristocrats produced an annualized total return of 10.8% over the last 15 years, beating the 8.5% return of the broader S&P 500 , according to S&P Global .

Moreover, high-quality dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile. For instance, the dividend aristocrats collectively declined about 9% through the first 10 months of 2022, but the S&P 500 dropped 18% during that time period. In a nutshell, a well-chosen dividend stock can beat the market while sparing investors the anxiety that comes with huge fluctuations in their portfolios.

However, there is a downside. Passive income investors must diligently monitor the financial performance of each stock in their portfolio to ensure the dividend is sustainable. Payout ratio -- the percentage of net income paid out in dividends each year -- is one of the most critical metrics to watch. According to Hartford Funds, stocks with a dividend payout ratio of around 40% tend to outperform the S&P 500 most frequently, while those with a higher payout ratio are more likely to cut their dividends at some point.

Fortunately, index funds allow investors to sidestep that complexity by taking a basket approach. Here is one index fund you can buy with confidence in a bear market .

A basket approach to buying dividend stocks

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) seeks to track the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which measures the performance of U.S. companies that have consistently increased their dividends for at least 10 years. The index excludes the top-25% highest-yielding companies, which helps eliminate stocks that have unsustainable payout ratios.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF represents a diversified blend of value stocks and growth stocks , and its 289 constituents span 10 of the 11 stock market sectors . The real estate sector is absent. The top five holdings include healthcare companies UnitedHealth Group and Johnsons & Johnson , tech titan Microsoft , financial giant JPMorgan Chase , and consumer staples stalwart Procter & Gamble .

As of Oct. 31, 2022, the Vanguard ETF had a dividend yield of 1.92%, meaning a $10,000 portfolio would produce about $192 in dividends each year. That may not seem like much, but reinvesting those dividends can snowball over time. For instance, the Vanguard ETF produced a total return of 165% over the past decade, or 10.2% on an annualized basis. That falls short of the 13.4% annualized return of the broader S&P 500, but the Vanguard ETF has been less volatile, as evidenced by its five-year beta of 0.86.

The combination of a reliable dividend and limited volatility is particularly valuable during a market downturn. High inflation and rising interest rates have many investors worried about a recession, and that concern has sent the stock market tumbling this year. The S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and it currently sits 16% off its high. Meanwhile, the Vanguard ETF has dropped just 11%

That makes the Vanguard ETF an attractive option for risk-averse passive income investors that prefer to avoid the complexity of tracking individual stocks. And with a low expense ratio of just 0.06%, investors will pay just $6 per year on a $10,000 portfolio.

As a final thought, risk-tolerant investors looking for a little more upside potential should consider buying an S&P 500 index fund . Warren Buffett has long been a proponent of that investment strategy.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, S&P Global, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .