2022-2023 Roosevelt girls basketball preview

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Roosevelt girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach Craig Foreman):

Head Coach : Craig Foreman (17th season)

Assistant Coaches : Kate Swango, Jaclyn Mahoney, Ashley Shaheen, Jeremy Bish, Leah Reeves, Kevin Hockett

2021-2022 Record : 9-14 (4-10 Suburban American)

Returning Letterwinners (7) : Lexie Canning, Ari Crockett, Katie Keller, Saniya Moxley, Taylor Dunlap, Julia Nash, Arie Wilson

Letterwinners Lost (3) : Megan Moser, Claire Booher, Maya Sheller

Overall : The Rough Riders made a big jump last season, from four wins in 2020-2021 to nine in 2021-2022, and there is reason to believe the arrow will continue pointing upward in Kent. Roosevelt returns the bulk of its backcourt, led by a deadly scorer in Ari Crockett and a stellar 3-and-D guard in Katie Keller, as well as a strong frontcourt, headlined by a rising stretch-four in Lexie Canning. With a "veteran team that has great height and solid shooters," the Rough Riders are poised for their most competitive season in quite a while.

Backcourt : After averaging greater than 10 points per game last season (and leading the Rough Riders at 3.5 assists), senior Ari Crockett is a proven "playmaker" with "an amazing gift of getting to the basket or getting a three when needed." Fellow senior (and fellow captain) Katie Keller is "our best defender and an excellent 3-point shooter," who tied for the team lead last season with 34 treys. Sophomore Julia Nash impressed mightily as a freshman and is a "true point guard" with "exceptional court vision and passing ability." Expect senior Jamison Stewart to take a big step after she missed half of last year due to the transfer rule, while junior Arie Wilson provides strong shooting and "even better defensive ability."

Frontcourt : Lexie Canning is a "great all-around small forward," including "deep shooting range" that led her to tie for the team lead with 34 3-pointers last season. The Rough Riders senior also boasts strong ball-handling ability, the wherewithal to "play any spot on the floor" and the willingness to scrap for rebounds (she averaged a team-leading 7.8 last season). Junior Maddie Van Damme, who has a "knack for finishing around the basket" as well as the "lost art of the mid-range jump shot," will back Canning up. Senior Saniya Moxley will play the five as a "true post who can finish around the basket, rebound and has excellent shot-blocking ability." Fellow senior Taylor Dunlap has the "ability to change games" with her ability to run the floor, block shots and hit the glass. Juniors Kinsey Crawford and Zariyah Taylor will also join the center mix following "solid JV seasons last year," alongside freshman Claire Van Damme, who has "natural basketball skills around the basket and beyond."

The Road Ahead : The tricky tests start early for the Rough Riders, with Roosevelt facing early trips to Woodridge (Nov. 18), Tallmadge (Nov. 30) and Revere (Dec. 3). The Rough Riders also play a number of Portage County foes alongside Suburban American rival Aurora, with contests scheduled against Streetsboro (Dec. 22), Ravenna (Dec. 27) and Field (Jan. 19).

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 2022-2023 Roosevelt girls basketball preview

