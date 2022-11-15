2022-2023 Southeast girls basketball preview

Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Southeast girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach Craig Nettleton):

Head Coach: Craig Nettleton (26th season, 6th at Southeast)

Assistant Coaches: Ashley Callihan, Hannah Harnar

2021-2022 Record: 15-7 (7-3 Portage Trail Conference)

Returning Letterwinners (4): Anna Keto, Cami McPeak, Sophia Fischer, Lexi Morris

Letterwinners Lost (4): Reagan Pettigrew, Abaigh Fischer, Lyndsey Pennington, McKenzie Dillon

Overall: The Pirates lost a lot to graduation, including their two leading rebounders and scorers (in Abaigh Fischer and Reagan Pettigrew) and their leader in charges taken (Lyndsey Pennington). That said, Southeast returns a proven, capable ball-handler in senior point guard Cami McPeak and a senior on the rise in Anna Keto, who missed most of her sophomore season with a torn ACL before leading the Pirates in made 3-pointers as a junior. Southeast coach Craig Nettleton stressed his team's "great effort" and balance, noting that "we could have a different player leading us in scoring" on any given night.

Backcourt: Cami McPeak (3.4 points per game, 3.1 assists per game) returns to handle the point for the Pirates with fellow senior captain Sophia Fischer (4.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and junior Lexi Morris (1.5 ppg, 1.8 apg) "helping at the off-guard/forward positions." All three players "provide scoring and solid defense" and "their experience will allow us to run multiple sets." Sophomores Alex Hrkach and Bailey Long "add depth to our backcourt this year after successful JV seasons." Also watch for an athletic sophomore in Kristen Campbell.

Frontcourt: Senior Anna Keto, an honorable mention all-league selection last season, returns at forward. Keto, who finished third on the 2021-2022 Pirates in scoring (6.4 points per game) and led the team in 3-pointers, will "add leadership at both ends of the floor." Sophomore center Kayla Grope will be "heavily counted on for rebounding" and "also adds another scoring threat to our starting five." Seniors Katie Long and Mackenzie Foor will also "see action in the frontcourt this season."

The Road Ahead: The Pirates don't play a Portage County foe until Dec. 14, but that Crestwood-Southeast battle should provide a great glimpse of what's to come this season, as should trips to Warren JFK (Nov. 30) and Portage Trail Conference co-champs Mogadore (Dec. 19) and Rootstown (Jan. 4).