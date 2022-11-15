2022-2023 Field girls basketball preview

Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Field girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach John Misenko Jr.):

Head Coach: John Misenko Jr. (7th season, 1st at Field)

Assistant Coaches: Tessa Ludwick, Mariah Siedler

2021-2022 Record: 8-15 (4-9 Metro Athletic Conference)

Returning Letterwinners (9): Anna Harlin, Olivia Bey, Mickey Herendeen, Sarah Balzer, Tia Ulrich, Delilah Rahe, Ally Harlin, Abby Harlin, Mckayla Miller

Overall: The Falcons were full of freshmen a season ago. Now, those freshmen have turned to sophomores and the hope is that a still very young team continues on its upward trajectory, which included a fourfold jump in its win total from two in 2020-2021 to eight in 2021-2022. Among its loaded Class of 2025, Field boasts one of the Metro Athletic Conference's top rising talents in Delilah Rahe, who averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals as a freshman.

Backcourt: The Falcons will rely on a trio of sophomores up top, starting with the Harlin twins, with Abby serving as the team's point guard and doing a "nice job attacking and pushing the ball" and Ally serving as a "physical guard who plays hard and is a good defender." Meanwhile, Mckayla Miller is capable of handling both guard spots and is a "good shooter as well."

Frontcourt: Coming off of a freshman campaign in which she reached the 20-point mark eight times, sophomore Delilah Rahe is "our best player and [an] athlete who can do a lot of things on the court for us." Fellow sophomore Sarah Balzer is a "little raw but has the potential to be our best post player," while yet another sophomore, Tia Ulrich, already exhibits tremendous leadership "on and off the court," as well as the ability to "shoot the basketball and drive." Joining Ulrich as a strong leader, Anna Harlin, the Falcons' lone senior, is a "team leader who I rely on a lot to get things done," while junior Mickey Herendeen is a "good athlete" with the "potential to be a really good defender." Also watch for junior Olivia Bey to factor into Field's frontcourt.

The Road Ahead: The Falcons have an immediate chance to show how much they've grown in their season opener against 2021-2022 Portage Trail Conference co-champion Rootstown, which topped Field by 20 a season ago. That's a fitting start to a season in which the Falcons are playing nearly every team in Portage County, including Ravenna and Streetsboro in Metro Athletic Conference play and Crestwood, Garfield, Mogadore, Roosevelt and Rootstown outside of the MAC.