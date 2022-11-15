ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

By The Associated Press
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jH4OL_0jBGjYgI00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. told ministers Tuesday that the island nation won’t leave the summit without a fund for climate-related loss and damage caused in large part by industrialized nations to developing ones.

“As we see the inaction of many developed countries the potential to stall talks and land a devastating blow for us as small island developing states is looming,” Conrod Hunte said in an address. “Antigua and Barbuda will not leave here without a loss and damage fund.”

Hunte slammed developed nations for continuing to use and even ramp up fossil fuels.

“The system is being gamed at our expense as small island developing states and the expense of future generations,” he said.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

— Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

— Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

___

The European Union announced Tuesday that it is raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, albeit only slightly.

The 27-nation bloc’s top climate official told delegates at a U.N. climate meeting in Egypt that the EU will increase its target for reducing emissions by 2030 to 57%, from 55% previously, compared with 1990 levels.

Frans Timmermans said that the increase showed the EU was not backtracking on its commitments due to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Europe.

“Europe is staying the course,” he said. “Actually, we’re even accelerating.”

Environmental groups called the EU’s increased target “breadcrumbs,” saying the EU’s fair share should be cuts of at least 65% by 2030.

“This small increase announced today at COP27 doesn’t do justice to the calls from the most vulnerable countries at the frontlines. If the EU, with a heavy history of emitting greenhouse gases, doesn’t lead on mitigating climate change, who will?” said Chiara Martinelli of Climate Action Network Europe.

___

The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries gathered at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said Samoa and other Pacific states are “at the mercy of climate change and our survival hangs in the rush of the climate hourglass.” She praised those major emitters who have made commitments to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions, but said those are still too few.

“Why is it not possible to apply the same level of urgency of action witnessed for the COVID-19 pandemic to the meeting of the 1.5-degree Celsius promise?” she asked, referring to the warming temperature limit set in the Paris agreement to limit the effects of climate change.

She also called for more financial support to vulnerable countries, including the creation of a dedicated fund for ‘loss and damage’ suffered as a result of climate change, noting that failure to keep past funding promises had caused distrust among nations.

“We cannot afford the further erosion of trust between the developed and developing countries,” she said.

___

Germany announced that it is providing more than half a billion euros (dollars) to two funds that will foster the expansion of hydrogen projects.

Hydrogen gas, if produced through renewable energy, is seen as a low-carbon alternative substitute for natural gas in high-energy industries such as steel-making.

Germany, which has scrambled to replace imports of Russian natural gas following the invasion of Ukraine, says it wants to shift to hydrogen use in the medium term.

Germany’s Development Minister said Tuesday that “many developing countries have ideal conditions for green hydrogen production” and that they risked being excluded from future lucrative markets without support in setting up infrastructure.

The 550 million euros provided by Germany will be administered in the form of grants by its development bank KfW.

___

The world must move quickly to slash carbon dioxide emissions from coal in order to avoid severe impacts from climate change, a report by the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

The report found that the overwhelming majority of current global coal consumption occurs in countries that have pledged to achieve net zero emissions sometime this century. However, far from declining, global coal demand has been stable at near record highs for the past decade.

If nothing is done emissions from existing coal assets would by themselves tip the world across the 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) warming limit set in the Paris climate agreement.

“A major unresolved problem is how to deal with the massive amount of existing coal assets worldwide,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director.

Coal is both the single biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions from energy and the single biggest source of electricity generation worldwide. There are around 9,000 coal-fired power plants around the world today.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
KRMG

Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders' summit

BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies Friday in Bangkok, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired an intercontinental...
KRMG

China's Xi seeks new diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders

BANGKOK — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with America’s Asia-Pacific allies since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back against Beijing’s influence in the region. Xi has not backed away from China’s longstanding claims to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a...
KRMG

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.”. The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year...
KRMG

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN — (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
KRMG

High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — (AP) — In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end...
KRMG

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
KRMG

UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA — (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan,...
KRMG

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
KRMG

VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'

BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the "squeezed middle" class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
KRMG

Inside liberated Kherson, a major hub retaken by Ukrainian forces

KHERSON, Ukraine — The road to Kherson, scattered with burnt-out tanks and vehicles, at one point stops being a functional road due to a collapsed bridge, requiring a hastily constructed dirt track. The post-apocalyptic scenery around is unsurprising considering that until about a week ago, this area of otherwise unremarkable countryside was amongst the most fiercely contested pieces of land on earth. Almost every building on both sides of the road shows some sign of damage from the fighting. At least half of them are totally destroyed.
KRMG

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
KRMG

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained while Tokyo declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3%...
KRMG

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea...
KRMG

'Without water, we die': Historic drought in Somalia leaves millions clinging to life

DOOLOW, Somalia — Before the start of the worst drought Somalia has experienced in four decades, 30-year-old Nuurto Ali Issaq tended to 40 goats and other livestock as a pastoralist, having just enough resources to make a living and feed herself and her five children. But less than three years later, with the East African country in the midst of its fifth consecutive failed rainy season, all of Issaq's animals have died due to dehydration, leaving her family in the same predicament as nearly half of the country's 16 million people — starving, poor and nowhere to turn.
KRMG

UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab "terrorist group" still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
KRMG

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
104K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy