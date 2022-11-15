Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight
Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
fox35orlando.com
Michelle Parker disappearance: 11 years since Florida mother vanished
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday marked 11 years since mother of three Michelle Parker disappeared in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Parker was 33-years-old when she was reported to have dropped off her three-year-old twins with their father, Dale Smith Jr., at his home on Nov. 17, 2011. Her mother and sister remember...
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
disneydining.com
UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack
A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows chaos on Florida school bus, driver yelling at kids who were 'misbehaving'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Video released from Stone Middle School students shows a Brevard County bus driver yelling at kids, while they ask her to let them off. A Brevard County public school spokesperson said the hysteria started when two kids began misbehaving. Other students on the bus said the driver then refused to take anyone home.
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
fox35orlando.com
Information sought in death of Kissimmee girl, 16
LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: Police have arrested 17-year-old Anas Muhammad in the murder of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the death of a 16-year-old girl. Police officers responded to Kensington Apartments just after 6 a.m. on Thursday...
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
Florida man wins $1 million from convenience store scratch-off ticket
An Orlando man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
fox35orlando.com
Body found at home in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
