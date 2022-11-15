ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

foxwilmington.com

Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight

Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Michelle Parker disappearance: 11 years since Florida mother vanished

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday marked 11 years since mother of three Michelle Parker disappeared in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Parker was 33-years-old when she was reported to have dropped off her three-year-old twins with their father, Dale Smith Jr., at his home on Nov. 17, 2011. Her mother and sister remember...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
disneydining.com

UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack

A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Information sought in death of Kissimmee girl, 16

LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: Police have arrested 17-year-old Anas Muhammad in the murder of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the death of a 16-year-old girl. Police officers responded to Kensington Apartments just after 6 a.m. on Thursday...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL

