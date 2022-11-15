Read full article on original website
Phil Knight ‘Doubts’ That Nike Will Resume Its Kyrie Irving Partnership
Nike will most likely not resume its partnership with Kyrie Irving, Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC on Wednesday — ending a decade-long relationship. The first company suspended their relationship last Friday in response to Irving’s peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories — and his refusal to deny holding antisemitic beliefs. Nike also canceled the release of the Kyrie 8 shoe.
Nike Jumps Further into Metaverse With Virtual Sneaker Platform
The world’s largest sportswear company is taking its talents to the metaverse. Nike plans to launch online store and trading platform .SWOOSH, which will house virtual sneakers and apparel and allow users to collect and display items they own. The platform, which opens registration on Friday, will also provide education on the metaverse and Web3.
Luka Doncic rookie card sells for record $3.12 million at auction
The Dallas Mavericks star's rare Logoman rookie card sold for $4.6 million in a private sale and hit another big mark in the public sale.
Carolina Hurricanes Owner Sued for Pro Football League’s Demise
The now-defunct Alliance of American Football continues to be dogged by legal disputes. Former AAF owner Tom Dundon — who also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes — has been sued for at least $184 million by the U.S. trustee overseeing the startup league’s bankruptcy. The AAF...
TSM Latest Organization to Cut Ties with Bankrupt FTX
Team SoloMid announced Wednesday that it had severed ties with FTX, a deal billed as the most lucrative sponsorship agreement in esports history. TSM was in the second year of a 10-year naming rights deal worth $210 million that rebranded the major esports team as TSM FTX. FTX filed for...
Brady, Curry, FTX Founder Named in $11B Class-Action Suit
A consortium of investors has sued the founder of FTX — along with several high-profile athletes who promoted the cryptocurrency exchange — alleging they took “advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.”. Included in the class-action suit are FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, in addition to seven-time...
