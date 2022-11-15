Read full article on original website
Missouri Department of Economic Development launches $10 million small business grant
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has launched a new $10 million grant for small businesses affected by COVID-19. The state is taking applications for the Small Business Grant Program starting November 16. The grant is on a first come, first served basis. The grant is...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds' election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising...
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
Drive Safe Iowa already pushing upcoming legislature for updated distracted driving law
CORALVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The election was only a week ago and results haven't yet been finalized, but one group in Iowa is wasting no time pushing for legislative change in this upcoming session. "We've been talking to both candidates and those that got elected and...
Iowa leaders set goals and look forward to the start of the legislative session
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa's state government will see a familiar face join the state senate. Cherielynn Westrich defeated Democrat challenger Matt Greiner to win the District 13 Senate seat. Westrich is currently a state representative in District 81, but as the new year approaches, she will join the senate.
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
Missourians may be shocked by increase in personal property taxes this year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — This week, many Missouri residents received their personal property taxes in the mail. For some, it may have been quite a shock at how much their bill is this year. A big reason for the shock is the surge in used vehicle prices. As of September...
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds' staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
