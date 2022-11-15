ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds' election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising...
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds' staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
