Vermilion Parish, LA

Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child's Life

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Scott Rodgerson, Unsplash

Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries.

Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Vermilion

The crash involved only the car being driven by 27-year-old Jhori Danielle Peters of Abbeville when for some unknown reason they drove off Louisiana Highway 338 near Adier Road.

Gossen says Peters crossed over the center line, went off on the left side of the roadway, hit a ditch along with a steel culvert then the car landed on its roof.

Photo Courtesy of Max-Fleischmann via 4wci3yqawpi-unsplash-1

While the toddler was taken to a hospital, officials received notice Monday that the little girl from Katy, Texas died. Two other children who were in the back seat were both critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

Peters and the passenger were both wearing seat belts, and they had minor injuries.

As is routine in these cases, a toxicology sample was taken that will be analyzed. Peters is facing the following charges right now:

  • No driver’s license
  • Careless operation of a vehicle
  • Two counts of child restraint violations

Gossen says that additional charges are pending as they continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding this crash.

The trooper says that all children in a car must be in the proper restraints. Louisiana State Police Troop I offer free advice and installation information at the Troop every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until noon. Their address is 121 East Pont Des Mouton Road.

You can also get information by clicking on this link, https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/ChildPassengerSafety.aspx

This year there have been 59 deaths in 53 crashes in the Troop I (Acadiana) area invested by Louisiana State Police.

