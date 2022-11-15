ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

No. 3 Michigan beats Illinois 19-17 after Corum hurts knee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan survived a pair of scares. Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting the third-ranked Wolverines to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTOP

Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana’s James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton’s 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State’s Michael...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy