Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
WKYC
Meet the dancing Cleveland Clinic officer who brings smiles to caregivers and visitors
Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. 'Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!'
Thousands of Northeast Ohio families receive meals as Thanksgiving food prices rise
CLEVELAND — As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are spending more on the holiday favorites. According to the American Farm Bureau, families will spend 20% more this holiday than last year. “The turkeys are outrageous right now,” said Rickey Butler. Butler spent hours in downtown Cleveland Thursday awaiting a...
New bed space for teens in crisis to open soon on Cleveland's west side
Cuyahoga County has a placement problem in the child welfare system. One of the possible solutions is being built right now on Cleveland's west side.
Body wrapped in plastic found in Parma home after domestic violence call
The plastic-wrapped body of an unidentified person was found in a Parma home yesterday following a domestic violence call, according to the Parma Police Department.
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland
Ethnic Thanksgiving feastPhoto by Chan Walrus/Pexels. Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?. Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?. Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Parma man pleads guilty to setting fire to booth outside Justice Center during downtown Cleveland riot
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Parma man pleaded guilty Thursday to torching a parking attendant booth across the street from the Justice Center during the May 30, 2020, riot in downtown Cleveland. Seth Calig, 49, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiracy to commit arson. He faces from...
Free meet-and-greet with 'A Christmas Story' cast at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. There has been a blizzard of buzz swirling around A Christmas Story as the iconic house in Cleveland went up for sale Monday just days before the hotly anticipated sequel premiers on HBO Max.
St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats
CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
'A Christmas Story' cast members look to make bid for iconic Cleveland house for sale
CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed that cast members from the 1983 film A Christmas Story are working to make an offer on the iconic house in Tremont that is now for sale. The house, used in the filming of the holiday classic, went on the market on Monday, along with 1.3 acres of land and several other buildings.
cleveland19.com
Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor. One Bedford firefighter twisted his...
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
How to help get Coats For Kids in need this winter season
CLEVELAND — Imagine being a child who cannot go to school because you do not have a winter coat. This was the reality that inspired the annual Coats for Kids campaign. For over 40 years, Coats For Kids, has provided winter coats to local children in need. “The need...
Comments / 0