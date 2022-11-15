ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMann

6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland

Ethnic Thanksgiving feastPhoto by Chan Walrus/Pexels. Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?. Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?. Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats

CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor. One Bedford firefighter twisted his...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

How to help get Coats For Kids in need this winter season

CLEVELAND — Imagine being a child who cannot go to school because you do not have a winter coat. This was the reality that inspired the annual Coats for Kids campaign. For over 40 years, Coats For Kids, has provided winter coats to local children in need. “The need...
CLEVELAND, OH

