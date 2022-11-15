Read full article on original website
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
FTX's new chief takes aim at former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
The now-bankrupt FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, introduced himself with a bang Thursday. Driving the news: Four business days after FTX filed a surprise Chapter 11 case, FTX finally filed its "first day declaration," a document in which the company’s executives tell the full backstory about why it sought bankruptcy protection.
Cade Cunningham caught in crypto collapse
The astonishing collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is casting new light on an endorsement deal Pistons star Cade Cunningham signed last year, Crain's reports.What happened: Cunningham received bitcoin as part of a deal with the crypto exchange BlockFi, which is tied to FTX and "preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing."Many other star athletes and celebrities also promoted crypto.Flashback: "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness," Cunningham said in a news release announcing the endorsement.Between the lines: Cunningham's bitcoin bonus was "insignificant" and separate from the overall cash payment he received from BlockFi, a source familiar with the deal told Crain's.The bottom line: As always, beware of taking financial advice from celebrities.
Why the decades-old Enron scandal matters now
John Ray III, now the CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, also helped clean up one of corporate America’s biggest collapses 20 years ago: Enron. History isn't repeating, per se, but it rhymes. Why it matters: If FTX's blowup is anything like Enron's, that means big changes are...
Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics
In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
Communications as a VC weapon
Venture capital (VC) firms increasingly see communications as a way to help their investments stand out from the competition. Why it matters: Telling a good story — instead of buying one through ads — can be a cost-effective move in a rough economy. State of play: When pencils...
Elon Musk says he plans to find a new leader for Twitter
Elon Musk on Wednesday told a Delaware judge that he plans to "reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time." Driving the news: Musk's recent focus on Twitter, which he took ownership of three weeks ago have sparked frustration amongst Tesla investors. One of them is suing Musk over the size of his Tesla compensation package, and the Delaware hearing was part of that lawsuit.
Scoop: CVC, Group Black partner on bid for Vox Media
CVC Capital Partners and Group Black are pursuing a joint bid to buy Vox Media, according to sources familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The bid comes as the media sector is grappling with a tough economic climate and as CVC, the European private equity giant, is eyeing a consolidation move into more media assets across the U.S.
Amazon CEO: More layoffs to come
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees Thursday there will be more job cuts next year. Why it matters: The company confirmed on Wednesday that it had started to lay off roughly 10,000 people — its largest ever round of cuts. Details: Jassy in his note said his executive team...
Sam Bankman-Fried's farcical fundraising effort
Sam Bankman-Fried yesterday created headlines and lawyer ulcers by instigating a direct message interview with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which he insulted regulators and his own accounting acumen. What to know: It's impossible to take Bankman-Fried at his word right now, because so many of them are nonsensical. They...
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
The U.S. State Department published a list of initiatives supported during this year's climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheik.
The PR freelance frenzy
Highly skilled workers are being laid off in droves, but there’s still a major demand for marketing and communications talent — just maybe not as full-time employees. Why it matters: Many startups, VCs and agencies are scouring for communication consultants, and the opportunities are ripe for those looking for flexible, lucrative work.
Communicator Spotlight: Elisa Schreiber, Greylock Partners
Elisa Schreiber spent her career as a startup operator and never could've predicted she would end up in venture capital. Why it matters: Now, she runs marketing and communications for Greylock Partners and supports firm-backed entrepreneurs and portfolio companies like Discord, Rubrik, Airbnb, Coinbase and Roblox. 📍How she got here:...
Big Tech powers down devices as economy sputters
Tech giants are ditching several consumer device product lines as dark economic forecasts make cost-cutting a priority. The big picture: Tech’s biggest bear market in two decades has spurred tens of thousands of layoffs and plummeting stock prices, as companies scramble to find ways to minimize the downturn’s long-term impact.
Twitter disarray deepens as Musk ultimatum drives away key workers
Elon Musk's Twitter tenure faced a new level of crisis Thursday evening as a large number of employees apparently chose to quit rather than accept the new owner's ultimatum to sign up for "extremely hardcore" conditions with "long hours at high intensity." By the numbers: There's no way to know...
Bearish bets build in the stock market
The market is actually up this month, but bearish bets are building fast. The big picture: A measure of sentiment from the options markets shows that bets on falling stock prices have sharply outpaced those expecting prices to rise. This measure, known as the CBOE U.S. equity put/call ratio, has...
