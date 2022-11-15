Read full article on original website
IUP SPORTS WEEKEND ROUNDUP
On the opening day of the three-day Magnus Cup at Cleveland State, IUP’s women’s swimming and diving team placed sixth while the men were eighth. Competing against mostly Division One teams, the women posted individual NCAA B Cut standards by Paige Mikesell and Rachel Johnson in the 200 IM. Allison Brownlee placed sixth in the one-meter dive.
IUP FOOTBALL WELL-REPRESENTED IN ALL-PSAC WEST HONORS
Graphics used are from IUP Football’s Twitter. This afternoon, 12 IUP student-athletes were awarded All-PSAC West honors. Duane Brown headlined honorees after being named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. Brown hauled in 66 receptions with 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns this season for the PSAC Champion Crimson Hawks.
IUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PUTS ON A SHOW FOR EDUCATION DAY
The IUP women’s basketball team sent home a crowd of 2,992 grade-school students pleased as they trounced Rosemont, 102-20, in their 8th annual Education Day game. The Crimson Hawks held Rosemont to single digits in the first, second and fourth quarters, and allowed just 11 points to the Ravens in the third quarter.
INDIANA HOLDS FOOTBALL BANQUET
Indiana High held its football banquet last night. Garrison Dougherty was named team MVP and also won the Indiana Boosters Scholarship. Mason Fisher was recognized as the outstanding lineman. Liam McFarlane won the Chad Henry 13/22 Most Inspirational Award and also the Bernie McQuown Scholarship. Completing his first year, head...
COMETS, COLTS SET FOR DISTRICT 6 CLASS A TITLE GAME
Penns Manor and Northern Cambria will both wrap up preparations today for tomorrow night’s District 6 Class A football championship at Mansion Park in Altoona. The Comets entered the playoffs as the top seed in the district while the Colts were seeded second. Penns Manor won, 40-14 when the...
IUP TEAMS, PITT BOTH ON THE COURT TODAY
The IUP basketball teams both play at the KCAC today, with the women tipping off at 11 AM against Rosemont in the 8th Annual Education Day game. IUP started the season with wins on Friday and Saturday against Davis & Elkins and Lincoln. Rosemont opened its season yesterday with a 79-67 loss to Penn State Abington. IUP is 7-0 in Education Day games, winning by an average margin of 47 points.
Women’s soccer falls to Pittsburgh in first round of NCAA Tournament
Women’s soccer (15-2-4, 7-0-4 MAC) lost at Pittsburgh (13-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday evening. The No. 13-seeded Bulls, who were coming off their second Mid-American Conference Championship in program history, couldn’t pull off the upset over No. 4-seeded Pittsburgh, who made the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
WPIAL Week 12 Spotlight Players
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - I would say my coaches and teammates describe me as a team player because of the way I been able to adjust trying different positions. I am willing to do anything to help the team win.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 3 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this week on Skylights:. Friday. Aliquippa vs. McKeesport (at Canon-McMillan) Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth. Sto-Rox vs. Beaver...
IUP, IRMC TEAMING UP FOR NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY
Officials with both IUP and the Indiana Regional Medical Center announced this afternoon that both entities are teaming up for National Rural Health Day this Thursday. In a news release, it was announced that both will be collaborating for a launch of a new podcast called “Rural Health Pulse.” It will be a free show available on IRMC’s website and will have monthly episodes produced by IUP Comm Media students under the direction of faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans
To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
IUP STUDENTS BRING EXPRESSIONS TO LIFE WITH ‘COMMON GOODS’ POP-UP STORE
Students from IUP and members of the public gathered at the Indiana Mall Thursday night to celebrate the grand opening of a STEAMshop geared towards bringing their ideas to life. Continuing the tradition of “Common Goods” pop-up stores, several students in a 100-level 3-D design course, taught by professors Shannon...
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES MORE SPENDING FOR FOOTBALL STADIUM PROJECT
On Thursday night, the River Valley School Board approved a major step in getting the new football stadium at the Blairsville Campus built. The board last night by a 5-3 vote approved spending $2,804,061 from the Capital Programs funds to Hellas Construction for the new football stadium, running track and lighting in the parking lot. Board President Rick Harper said that this was a big step towards the start of formal construction.
NO ONE HURT AS TRACTOR TRAILER COLLIDED WITH STRUCTURE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police say no injuries were reported as a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a structure in the borough on Tuesday. Police say that officers were dispatched at 2:31 PM in the 00 block of North Foundry Avenue. Officers found that a building on the corner of North Foundry and Philadelphia Street sustained damaged to an external fan-exhaust port when it was hit by an International tractor-trailer driven by Tyease Smith of Cleveland.
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 11-16-2022
The University of Pittsburgh is studying if taking a statin might help to prevent dementia, disability, & heart disease. Who may qualify:. No history of heart disease or dementia. Compensation provided. All study visits can be completed from your home. If interested, call 412-841-1415 or email PATHCDRN@pitt.edu. The University of...
A century of songs: Pittsburgh trumpet player celebrates 100th birthday
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Longtime Pittsburgh musician Jim Hanna celebrated his 100th birthday in grand style on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to blowing out the candles on his cake, this humble trumpet player took part in a special concert with two bands near and dear to his heart. And even...
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
