Officials with both IUP and the Indiana Regional Medical Center announced this afternoon that both entities are teaming up for National Rural Health Day this Thursday. In a news release, it was announced that both will be collaborating for a launch of a new podcast called “Rural Health Pulse.” It will be a free show available on IRMC’s website and will have monthly episodes produced by IUP Comm Media students under the direction of faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO