Soup for All returns Thursday
The annual Soup for All fundraiser will take place this Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven.
The event raises money to help those battling hunger and homelessness in the Tri-Cities.
Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune
