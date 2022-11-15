ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Soup for All returns Thursday

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
White chicken chili was a popular choice on a blustery Thursday afternoon at last year’s Soup for All event, held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven. Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

The annual Soup for All fundraiser will take place this Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven.

The event raises money to help those battling hunger and homelessness in the Tri-Cities.

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
